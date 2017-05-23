 
News By Tag
* Cerner
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423


Cerner Masouliya to Develop Local Talent in Middle East

Program designed to provide participants with deeper understanding of health care and information technology
 
 
Logo
Logo
DUBAI, UAE - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- UAE, May 29, 2017- To develop local talent in the region and support nationalization programs throughout the Middle East, Cerner Middle East & Africa today announced the launch of the Cerner Masouliya (meaning "responsibility" in Arabic) program.

This program is designed to provide nationals in the region with knowledge in health care and information technology, as well as to develop skills to help their respective health care organizations transform the medical system in their countries.

Masouliya is aligned with the initiatives of multiple governments in the Middle East to create employment opportunities for nationals and to prepare them to deal with operational and strategic decisions across the private and public sectors.

"We're proud to help develop the talents of local individuals who want to improve health care in their countries and become future leaders," said Michael Pomerance, vice president and general manager of Cerner Middle East & Africa. "Cerner Middle East will provide training and experience for various projects, depending on the participant's area of expertise and future career aspirations in the public or private sectors."

Masouliya began April 2 with three trainees from Children's Cancer Hospital Egypt.

"The Masouliya program provides trainees an opportunity to gain valuable informatics knowledge that is in high demand and important for their organizations' ability to manage and support their health care IT system," said Karim Abd Elhay, strategic business executive, Cerner Middle East.

"Our relationship with Cerner has been much more than a supplier-client relationship. The Masouliya program reflects the spirit of collaboration between Children's Cancer Hospital and Cerner," said Dr. Sherif Abouelnaga, CEO, Children's Cancer Hospital Egypt 57357 Group.
End
Source:Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
Email:***@orientplanet.com
Posted By:***@orientplanet.com Email Verified
Phone:0097144562888
Tags:Cerner
Industry:Health
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Orient Planet PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

May 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share