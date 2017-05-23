 
Industry News





200,000 Page Views on Blog – GCC Exchange is Gaining Popularity

 
 
200000-blog-pageviews
200000-blog-pageviews
 
DUBAI, UAE - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- GCC Exchange takes an utmost pride in declaring that the blog views has crossed over 200,000. Our team is delighted to meet this new milestone. GCC Exchange blog was made with an objective of catering the wide range of our audience with insightful topics to read on. Over the period of time, the blog has managed to cover wider interesting genres.

"We are glad to see the number of views growing extensively. We take pride in the fact that we are delivering exactly what the readers want to read. There is much more to achieve in near future. We are buckled up for our future journey." - Says Mukesh Himatlal - General Manager at GCC Exchange

Instead of picking up a niche and sticking to one genre, GCC Exchange blogs covers everything right from travel, health, finance, lifestyle, entrepreneurs and start up. A great deal of time and efforts are invested in order to keep the audience updated with the happening around the world. Marking its presence in 179 countries, the topics covered in the blog appeal widely to the larger base of customers globally. A destined dedicated research team ensures that the topics covered are non-repetitive and interesting to the masses as well as the classes.

"Our team works hard when it comes to keeping the blog content fresh and trending. We strive on covering the topics that are interesting, informative and insightful in all the senses. Our team ensures that the readers are catered with the content that is worth spending their valuable time." Quotes Alex Fernandes, Manager - Digital Development & Communications at GCC Exchange

About GCC Exchange:

Known for providing prime solutions for money transfer, remittance and foreign exchange GCC Exchange has clients across the globe. Owing to the commitment the brand shows towards their work they constantly contend to serve the clients better than expectations. Established in 2005 GCC Exchange has come a long way and yet there is a lot to cover that the company believes in. Providing exceptionally well services with hassle free procedure and transparency has been the fundamental objective of GCC Exchange.

For more information log on to http://www.gccexchange.com | www.gccexchangeblog.com (http://gccexchange.com/blog/)

Don't forget to follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/gcc_exchange), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/gccexchange/) & LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gcc-exchange) for recent updates.
Email:***@gccexchange.com Email Verified
