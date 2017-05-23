News By Tag
Launch of Unified Payments Interface will Encourage Indian Mobile Wallet Market
"Affordable handsets, cash back & discounts, Growth of e-commerce Industry and low mobile internet tariff rate will thrive the m-wallet market", Says RNCOS
A primary governing body of all retail payment systems in the country, National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a Unified Payments Interface (UPI), wherein the customers do not have to give their personal credentials like account details and security pins. The interface allows customers to make payments through a single identifier, like Aadhaar number or virtual address. UPI is an infrastructure on top of which end-user apps can build and implement the features offered by UPI. According to RBI, UPI envisages a payments architecture that is directly linked to achieving the goals of universal electronic payments, a less-cash society, and financial inclusion, using the latest technology trends.
UPI enables a customer to make payments using his mobile phone as the primary device for payments, including person-to-person, person-to-merchant, and merchant-to-
There has been a lot of speculation that beginning of UPI is the end for mobile wallets. However, that is a quite innate and uninformed contention, as mobile wallet companies in India have more customers than any of the existing bank supported apps combined. In fact, UPI will act as an additional source for wallet companies to integrate further with the banking system, and also add more merchants.
