 
News By Tag
* Indian M-Wallet Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423


Launch of Unified Payments Interface will Encourage Indian Mobile Wallet Market

"Affordable handsets, cash back & discounts, Growth of e-commerce Industry and low mobile internet tariff rate will thrive the m-wallet market", Says RNCOS
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Indian M-Wallet Market

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Indian M-Wallet Market Forecast 2022", the m-wallet has gained huge popularity in past couple of years due to its attractive benefits and convenience. The major growth drivers of the industry are Introduction of new services, increasing smartphone users, increasing penetration of mobile internet, affordable handsets, low mobile internet tariff rate and recently announced demonetization.

A primary governing body of all retail payment systems in the country, National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a Unified Payments Interface (UPI), wherein the customers do not have to give their personal credentials like account details and security pins. The interface allows customers to make payments through a single identifier, like Aadhaar number or virtual address. UPI is an infrastructure on top of which end-user apps can build and implement the features offered by UPI. According to RBI, UPI envisages a payments architecture that is directly linked to achieving the goals of universal electronic payments, a less-cash society, and financial inclusion, using the latest technology trends.

UPI enables a customer to make payments using his mobile phone as the primary device for payments, including person-to-person, person-to-merchant, and merchant-to-person with the ability to pay someone, as well as 'collect' cash from someone. It also allows multiple recurring payments similar to electronic cash payments (utilities, school fees, subscriptions, etc.) with a one-time secure authentication and rule based access. UPI has a huge potential, if exhausted fully, it will further promote the concept of mobile payments and also facilitate digital banking.

There has been a lot of speculation that beginning of UPI is the end for mobile wallets. However, that is a quite innate and uninformed contention, as mobile wallet companies in India have more customers than any of the existing bank supported apps combined. In fact, UPI will act as an additional source for wallet companies to integrate further with the banking system, and also add more merchants.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM843.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/TelecommunicationIT.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:Indian M-Wallet Market
Industry:Telecom
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

May 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share