May 2017





DexLab Analytics Proudly Presents a 6-day Faculty Development Program at DIAS

DexLab Analytics, the prestigious data science and analytics training institute based in Gurgaon, Delhi NCR is going to present a 6 day Faculty Development Program at Delhi Institute of Advanced Studies (DIAS) from 29th May to 3rd June 2017.
 
 
GURGAON, India - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- DexLab Analytics, the premier data science online training institute is extremely honoured to be a part of the 6 day Faculty Development Program at  Delhi Institute of Advanced Studies, Rohini. They are going to present the entire event; more than 60 notable research scholars, corporate professionals and professors from all over India will be attending this noteworthy workshop. The event starts from today, i.e. 29th May 2017 and will continue till 3rd June 2017.

DexLab Analytics is opening the six-day workshop by introducing the audience to analytics – its application and R Programming. Ms. Sen, a senior consultant at DexLab Analytics will head the seminar and will make the audience derive the desired knowledge about analytics on the very first day of the event. The Faculty Development Program is going to shed crucial insights on Data and Text Analytics using R and this whole affair is going to take place at the DIAS Seminar Hall, 3rd Floor, Rohini. To view the full program brochure, click here on this link. https://www.academia.edu/33238214/The_Schedule_of_Faculty...

A pioneering big data training institute, DexLab Analytics has been in the industry of data science for a considerable period of time. It has achieved a lot many things, which its tailing rivals are yet to think about, attracting the scorn of its competitors. But, this time, it is back with a bang. What is more exciting and compelling is that, the Gurgaon-based online training platform is venturing into the academic field, which is a very first by any analytics training school in India.

In context to above, the CEO of DexLab Analytics said, "DexLab Analytics with its team of seasoned corporate trainers and consultants, who have developed state-of-the-art highly demand skills and expertise in big data, Hadoop, R Programming, business analytics, etc. is looking forward to make it big in the academic domain. 'Academics' is a field yet to explore, and we are really looking forward to the grasp the field as well." "Moreover, sharing the same stage with subject matter experts, like Dr. Deepayan Sarkar is a matter of great honour, and we are filled with immense gratitude." He further added.

Introducing analytics into the curriculum will be remarkable step, but also a needful one. And as an above-the-rest kind of organisation, DexLab Analytics is here to collaborate with colleges and take big data analytics a notch higher.

About The Company:

DexLab Analytics is a leading data analytics-training institute in India that has garnered a good reputation over the years through their detailed intensive courses in high in-demand professional courses like Big Data Hadoop, R programming, SAS, Business Analytics, Credit Risk modelling, Tableau, Excel etc. Headquartered in Gurgaon, the institute has branches in Pune and Noida.

Contact Information:

Gurgaon (Head Office)

K-3/5, DLF Phase 2, Behind Central Arcade, Gurgaon 122 002, Delhi NCR. (Landmark: Sahara Mall, M. G. Road)

Email: hello@dexlabanalytics.com

Phone No. : +91 852 787 2444
Phone No. : +91 124 450 2444

Pune

First Floor, Sinbhai Niwas, Plot No 382/2, Gokhale Road, Model Colony, Pune – 411016.
(Landmark: Deep Bangla Chowk)

Email: hello@dexlabanalytics.com

Phone No. : +91 880 681 2444
Phone No. : +91 206 541 2444

+91 852 787 2444
***@dexlabanalytics.com
Source:
Email:***@dexlabanalytics.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: May 29, 2017
