Rayna Tours announces the debut of its tours and holidays in Georgia

An exclusive line-up of Georgia packages has been launched for history lovers, culture buffs, oenophiles and more.

Georgia

Media Contact

Manoj Tulsani

+971 42087444

***@raynatours.com Manoj Tulsani+971 42087444

End

-- Rayna Tours has moved into organizing tours and holiday packages in Georgia. This helps guests to experience Georgia's authentic culture and heritage, alongside the quaint natural attractions, beautiful art and architecture, and well-conserved UNESCO World Heritage Sites."We want our esteemed guests to experience more than the splendors of the Middle East and Southeast Asia, and the launch of these exciting excursions and holidays is to make our guests' date with Georgia - one of Europe's beautiful destinations – absolutely hassle-free and affordable at the same time," said a spokesperson of Rayna Tours. Incorporating a host of in-depth experiences with access to a knowledgeable guide and roundtrip transfers, these new tours showcase both contemporary attractions and ancient architectural delights such as forts, castles, churches and cathedrals that date back to pre-historic times."In order to serve the growing interests in exclusive Georgia travel, we've joined hands with some of the most sought after names in the industry, ensuring the most conversant, quirky, and fun-filled itineraries at unbeatable rates." Explore Georgia's ancient and present day capital cities in a single day with Tbilisi and Mtskheta Tour; set out on Kazbegi Day Tour to take in one of the region's highest mountains; see the historic cave town of Uplistsikhe Tour and visit the Joseph Stalin Museum on a single trip; take a tour to the country's oldest wine producing center in Kakheti; and relish the authentic Borjomi mineral water and experience the wonders of Vardzia's cave monastery.As for Georgia holiday packages, Rayna Tours' representative stated they are handcrafted with an eclectic selection of tour programs and accommodation options. "Travelers can expect to be introduced to the best of Georgia's landscape, culture, history, and cuisines, with a journey through the awe-inspiringly lush mountains, centuries-old wineries, and remarkably preserved primeval and medieval sights. The whole holidaying experience is enriched by a quality blend of customizable lodging, activities, and logistic solutions."To make a booking of tours and holidays in Georgia, visit the following links:Rayna Tours, founded in 2006, is an ISO-certified destination management company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Singapore, Malaysia, Pune (India). With over a decade of combined experience in different facets of tours and travel industry, Rayna Tours offers an advanced online reservation system with customized solutions and instant confirmation – all backed by a team of tour consultants with deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise.