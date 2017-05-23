Facebook : The Masters of social media

The origins of giant social media network Facebook lie in little known campus of Harvard university. Mark Zuckerberg 23, a fellow student of Harvard with his college roommates launched the website " thefacebook.com" on February 4, 2004.

-- The site was an instant hit and today its one of the most popular website in the world. As Per latest data Facebook tops the social media network with 1.9 billion monthly users.It is the single largest social network and second most popular websites in the world. It's unparalleled user base gives it an invincible advantages over its competitors. Facebook with 8 billion dollar in revenue quarterly is hot favorite of wall street investor.Facebook strength lies in its diverse services they offer to their customers. It offers a wide variety ofproduct and services on its platform to serve their diverse customers both paid and unpaid one. Its core product mainly deals with communication and advertisement. Through its various social media, digital marketing tools like a Facebook page, messenger, Atlas and Oculus it has become a perfect place for business marketing. Recent studies have found that more than 90% of marketers use its service for their business and 91% have also invested in Facebook Paid Advertisement. Despite facing tough competition from its peers , Facebook still remains the most popular social media platform in the world. Much of the credit goes to the rise in the smartphones, especially in emerging economies where most of its user base come from. Mobile penetration and cloud computing have really enhanced its service over the years.The vertical rise of as social media organization giant is due to excellent Facebook Customer service.n case if you have any issue with Facebook accounts or with your page. Just follow this procedure• open the Facebook help centre page after logging into your account.• Review the option Tool bars and select the option of your problem or you can also check at the popular topics• In case if you are facing problems with your business page regarding Ads, click on the Ads Help centre page. Click on Troubleshooting Ads and then select a subsequent issue listed on the menu.• If your problem is not listed in help center , then visit the Facebook community page. And you can look up as well as search your concerned topic.Once you have submitted your complaints, Facebook Customer service will respond back to you with appropriate suggestion through email or through Facebook account. If Facebook remains continue providing this level of service , it will remain quite hard for other competitors take them down from top place in the social media.