-- This Ramadan 'Stay for Free' at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH. All through the month, when you book a Standard Room at the hotel for AED 333+ per night, the hotel will give you the same amount back as a credit upon check-in. The credit can be utilized during the stay period on food and beverage including room service, SPA or any other extras that may occur. The rate excludes tax and service charges and no refund, rebate or cash back on this offer will be entertained. The rate is applicable for both single and double occupancy and those wanting to avail this offer must hurry as there is only a limited inventory of rooms available.Rolling out the promotion, Haytham Aziz, Hotel Manager of Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, "In celebration of Ramadan, we are pleased to offer our most exclusive rates. Ramadan is a time to share the blessings of the Holy month and our 'Stay for Free' promotion is tailored to provide guests with the ultimate value in a relaxing environment."Coral Beach Resort Sharjah is a charming seaside family resort located on a private beach overlooking the Arabian Gulf. There is a lot to do on site including outdoor swimming pools amidst the lovely gardens, water sports, tennis courts, badminton and volleyball courts, fitness centre, massage facilities and kids club. Equally superb are the dining facilities including the international all-day-dining restaurant 'Cote Jardin', Italian Restaurant 'Al Dente', beach-front seafood and BBQ restaurant 'Casa Samak', pool-side snack bar 'Waves' and lobby lounge 'Rumours Cafe'.About Coral Beach Resort SharjahThe Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-art fitness centre, children's pool, indoor playroom and complimentary Kid's Club as well as tennis (By Clark Francis Tennis Academy), badminton, volleyball and two outdoor swimming pools.For more information about the hotel, visit hmhhotelgroup.com/coralbeachresortsharjahor https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/ subscribenow For media contact:Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: 050 697 5146h.bakht@mpj-pr.com