'Stay for Free' at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
Rolling out the promotion, Haytham Aziz, Hotel Manager of Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, "In celebration of Ramadan, we are pleased to offer our most exclusive rates. Ramadan is a time to share the blessings of the Holy month and our 'Stay for Free' promotion is tailored to provide guests with the ultimate value in a relaxing environment."
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah is a charming seaside family resort located on a private beach overlooking the Arabian Gulf. There is a lot to do on site including outdoor swimming pools amidst the lovely gardens, water sports, tennis courts, badminton and volleyball courts, fitness centre, massage facilities and kids club. Equally superb are the dining facilities including the international all-day-dining restaurant 'Cote Jardin', Italian Restaurant 'Al Dente', beach-front seafood and BBQ restaurant 'Casa Samak', pool-side snack bar 'Waves' and lobby lounge 'Rumours Cafe'.
About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-
For more information about the hotel, visit hmhhotelgroup.com/
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Media Contact
Marketing Pro-Junction
+971506975146
***@mpj-pr.com
