NET Core Support in New Versions of dotConnect ADO.NET Providers and LinqConnect

Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software for developers and DBAs, adds support for the .NET Core framework in the new versions of ADO.NET providers dotConnect for Oracle, dotConnect for MySQL, dotConnect for PostgreSQL, dotConnect for SQLite, and LinqConnect - LINQ to SQL-compatible ORM solution.Now Devart products can be used for developing .NET Core projects on a variety of platforms. dotConnect providers for MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, and LinqConnect now have both assemblies for Full .NET Framework and .NET Standard 1.3 compatible assemblies.To get an additional information about products, please visit the following pages:dotConnect for Oracle 9.4 https://www.devart.com/dotconnect/oracledotConnect for MySQL 8.9 https://www.devart.com/dotconnect/mysqldotConnect for PostgreSQL 7.9 https://www.devart.com/dotconnect/postgresqldotConnect for SQLite 5.9 https://www.devart.com/dotconnect/sqliteLinqConnect 4.7 https://www.devart.com/linqconnect