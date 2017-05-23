 
News By Tag
* Super 99
* Store 99
* Market 99
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423

SUPER 99 launches its website to facilitate retail shopping in India

SUPER 99, a leading brand in retail shopping in India, has recently launched its website with the focus to add value to shoppers across the NCR region.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Super 99
* Store 99
* Market 99

Industry:
* Shopping

Location:
* New Delhi - Delhi - India

NEW DELHI, India - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- SUPER 99, a leading brand in retail shopping in India, has recently launched its website with the focus to add value to shoppers across the NCR region. The decision is taken to inform and enrich shoppers about the products, stores, prices and conveniences that this popular store brings. By launching the website, the company aims to bring to the shoppers all information needed to locate a store, find and browse product and get value for shopping.

Further, launch the website coincides with the vision of the company to help shoppers feel, touch and enjoy shipping at SUPER99 store! The company also looks to bring the real joys of retail shopping to those comfortable with the idea of buying but not before seeing-touching-and-feeling the product. The website has been launched to cater to the audience that still likes to choose online and shop offline.

With the website, the company focuses on inviting customers and helping them browse through available product categories and have ease with shopping. In addition, the website has a listing of hundreds of thousands of products of everyday use so that shoppers can find the items that serve them the best. It comes with the option to locate the nearest SUPER 99 store to do the actual shopping after checking the products on the site.

While launching the website, Mr. Yusuf Javed - MD of SUPER 99 – said, "We look to tap into the retail shopping market and give shopper a totally unique experience. We understand the gaps and pain points that exist between checking products on websites and actually getting the same. This website will help customers get the real look-and-feel of the product before buying them at the store near them."

The focus of the website is to help shoppers find one of stores of the company located across the Delhi-NCR region and buy things at attractive prices. The site itself lists products from categories as varied as Health & Beauty, Kitchen & Dining, Gifts & Decor, Food & Beverage, Stationery, Toys & Games, Home accessories, Bathroom, and much more.

More so, the website will provide information regarding pricing benefits to shoppers together with giving informing about offers and discounts and coupons for the products. Shoppers can visit the website and gain information about how the company has a well-equipped manufacturing facility and stocks only own products.

Official website - http://www.super99.in/

Contact
+91-11-4949-5656
info@super99.in
End
Source:
Email:***@super99.in
Tags:Super 99, Store 99, Market 99
Industry:Shopping
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

May 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share