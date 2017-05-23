 
Samyakk recently released its brand-new website!!

"Samyakk" the Indian ethnic wear brand based in Bangalore kicked off with its fresh new website and the resulting frame is absolutely spectacular.
 
 
BANGALORE, India - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Popular fashion E – Commerce Company "Samyakk" finally opened its radiant door for its customers with an exciting new website. The outlook of the new web store looks crisp and revived with interesting add-ons of new features and artistic web designing. The working of the website is even more engaging with the use of creative color combinations & an addition for customer convenience feature which allows for the currency selection according to the country as they get the clear information about the product price. The home page layout of the website is beautifully renovated with the product categories displayed through the vintage inspired picture frames smoothly scrolling over the subtle engraved background. The product category fonts are bolder and there is a renewal towards the art of word expression in the whole website. With the avail of advanced technology, the web navigation is much smoother and the payment getaway access is more customer friendly to have a quicker online shopping experience. The company has expanded its shipping horizon for even more swift & prompt movement of the customer order. The contribution goes to"Ind Global"towards giving a new dimension of shape to the "https://www.samyakk.com" website.

