Ecosmob Announces Launch of VoIP Mobile Dialer Solutions for Carriers
Ecosmob, an Ahmedabad based software solution company focused on VoIP segment, announced the launch of VoIP mobile dialer solutions for telecom carriers and operators.
Elaborating on the mobile VoIP solution for telecom operators, the representative said that now is the perfect time to go in for white label mobile dialers custom developed for telecom operators and VoIP service providers. One of the worries for telecom companies is to compete against Skype, Whatsapp and similar apps that have garnered a huge market share and to shift customers to using customized mobile VoIP solutions. They have a complete solution and offer mobile dialers that include a host of features that may be lacking in Viber and similar apps.
Some of these features that can be included in a customized white label offering are call statistics, instant messaging, file sharing, image sharing, secure communications, support for codecs, SIP account supports and more. Experts in integrating class 4 and class 5 softswitches as well as WebRTC, Ecosmob Mobile VoIP solutions offer superior voice quality and HD video at a reduced cost and with far more features that engage and retain customers.
There are cogent reasons to choose Ecosmob for VoIP mobile dialer solutions that a company can brand as its own. Ecosmob is an established VoIP expert and is serving the telecom industry since years. The company has a fair and honest policy of providing full support with transparency from start to finish with ongoing maintenance and upgrades at low or nil cost in its white label solutions. Telecom companies retain full ownership of code unlike off the shelf offerings, not to speak of the benefits of extreme customization for standout looks and performance. How to profit from it? One way is to throw in freebies such as free voice calls included in the data plans that will attract large numbers of customers. Such apps can also be used to tap into 3G or wifi networks and further increase customer base. With inclusion of voice calling in the dialer a customer need not buy separate voice plans. Roaming is not charged extra nor is international call facility. Even direct inward calls from international numbers may be offered free. All of this translates to low cost for customers and leads to loyalty.
Ecosmob stands by its customers and not only offers mobile VoIP development services but also shows ways how various implementations translate to enhanced customer base and loyalty resulting in increasing revenues.
About: Ecosmob, an India based mobile VoIP solutions provider, may be reached by phone on 91 79 40054019, 1-303-997-3139, email sales@ecosmob.comor via their website http://www.ecosmob.com
Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
