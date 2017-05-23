News By Tag
Landscaping from Phoenician Technical Services LLC. Dubai
They are the leading swimming pool builders and also the best landscaping desiners too
Starting with a design and ending with a beautifully landscaped property, their staff can expertly handle every phase of the project. They can provide beautifully colored plans from their experienced landscape architect, depending on the wants and needs of the client. They provide both the soft landscaping and the hard landscaping. It depends upon the features of the land and priority of the customers. Their gardening are just awesome with garden lights, garden stones and all. Sometimes they tactically arrange a garden path too.they accomplish all these without losing sight of their customers budget requirements.
Whether it takes one day or several weeks, the installation of their project will be done efficiently. Phoenician have very neat crew members, they are courteous and very experienced. Their plants come from very reputable growers, sometimes from Phoenician nursery, and are of the highest quality. They take no shortcuts in providing their customers with the best available for all aspects of customer's project. They do not consider their installation complete until their customers is completely satisfied and overjoyed with their beautiful and new environment.
Phoenician is experts in the design and implementation of beautiful and unique water features including ponds, waterfalls, streams and fountains. They are always ready to provide all types of soft and hard landscaping with all new technologies. They have special staff for designing and they design a water features for residence or commercial property using a multitude of construction mediums and creative subsurface, hidden and spot lighting. A garden pond with outdoor lighting is very easy to maintain and adds a peaceful serenity to landscape environment during the evening or day time hours.
Phoenician can landscaping customers commercial or residential landscape project can be enhanced by a variety of beautiful hard landscapes or soft landscapes. Their landscape designers can employ a variety of beautiful hard and soft landscaping including installation of concrete or pave stone, flagstone, brick,stone rock or gravel. Their hard landscaping includes walls, patios,entrance ways, stair, driveways and intricate retaining walls that will enhance the value and beauty of commercial property or residential area. Phoenician provides a beautiful and lasting landscaping to the customers outdoor environment.
Phoenician focused to provide their customers with a highly professional landscape service that will conscientiously strive to achieve a safe and aesthetically pleasing environment for their
customers and their community.
