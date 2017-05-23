Green Logistics: TÜV Rheinland and DIN CERTCO attend the "2017 Global Smart Logistics Summit"

End

-- The "2017 Global Smart Logistics Summit" was held at Hangzhou's Yunqi International Convention and Exhibition Center. The topic of this year's summit was "interconnected upgrades", and thousands of guests from all over the world in the fields of technology, retail and logistics attended the summit to discuss the new trends in Smart Logistics. DIN CERTCO and TÜV Rheinland Group, an internationally renowned third-party testing, inspection and certification institute, were invited to the summit to share the most up to date knowledge of packaging policies and standards in international logistics, with a focus on Green Logistics and helping the logistics industry in China to improve in this area.In 2016, the total expenditure on logistics in China reached RMB11 trillion, making it the largest logistics market in the world. The business volume for express delivery has exceeded RMB30 billion, which places the country No. 1 in the world. Li-Ming He, President of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, indicated that Smart Logistics will eventually be realised by future upgrades to the logistics and supply chains, such as Data Upgrades, Mode Upgrades, Experience Upgrades, Intelligent Upgrades, and Green Upgrades. Of these, Green Packaging and Green Warehousing in the Green Upgrades category are most likely to be widely promoted and used.On the day of the convention, Dr Oliver Ehlert, the Biodegradable Materials Certification Director of DIN CERTCO, the certification institute run jointly by TÜV Rheinland and the German Institute for Standardization DIN, attended a Green Logistics Forum with "A Green Future" as the theme. He engaged in an in-depth discussion with Yun-Xuan Weng, China Plastics Association's Secretary-General of the Professional Committee of Degradable Plastics, and Da-Hai Xiong, Vice President of Shen Tong Logistics Ltd, on "The Next Step for Green Parcels".When discussing the status and implementation of the Plastics Ban Policy in Europe, Dr Ehlert said, "the European Packaging Directives at the moment recognise plastic bags that have a minimum thickness of 50 microns (0.05mm). Bags of less than 50 microns are excluded. The directives are in compliance with EN 13432. At the same time, for plastic bags thinner than 50 microns, the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) is in the process of enacting a European Household HOME COMPOST Standard for use as a supplementary standard. Some EU members have enacted interim regulations for plastic bags less than 50 microns thick. For instance, in France the regulation requires compliance with the HOME COMPOST Standard, while in the Czech Republic they have enacted an additional tax for it. In sum, EU members have reached a consensus on reducing the usage of plastic bags."Dumping plastic products, including plastic bags, into landfill has caused tremendous damage to the soil, air and water. With technological progress and increasing environmental awareness in society as a whole, biodegradable plastic products are now being used widely as a sustainable alternative material in the packaging industry due to their ability to break down and decompose in a quick, thorough and safe manner.As the world's leading third-party inspection and certification institute, TÜV Rheinland can provide localised testing, consulting and certification services for all kinds of biodegradable products. TÜV Rheinland's biodegradation testing laboratories have also been approved by many international and domestic laboratories, such as DIN CERTCO, BPI, DAkkS and CNAS, to conduct chemical tests, biodegradability tests, disintegration performance tests under composting conditions and ecotoxicity tests in accordance with a range of compost/biodegradation-related specifications and standards, such as DIN EN 13432, ASTM D6400, DIN EN 14995, ISO 17088, ASTM D6868 and GB/T 20197, thus ensuring the quality and environmental performance of biodegradable products.TÜV Rheinland works closely with numerous standard setting bodies and interest groups. Biodegradable products that have successfully passed TÜV Rheinland's tests can apply for internationally recognised compostable labels (the seedling label and BPI label) directly through DIN CERTCO and the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) to ensure the products smooth entry into the international market. TÜV Rheinland will continue to expand its biodegradable product testing and certification services, and, as a third-party testing and certification agency, will contribute to the widespread use of quality eco-friendly materials, the green evolution of the packaging industry and the improvement of the natural environment.