Barn Bash Summer Nights: The Isaacs

BBSN Isaccs Banner

Contact

Barn Bash

***@davidphelps.com Barn Bash

End

-- Come enjoy authentic Bluegrass music and amazing vocal harmonies in a beautiful, renovated historic dairy barn in southern Middle Tennessee. The multi-award winning family group, The Isaacs, will be hosted by Grammy and Dove Award winning tenor, David Phelps, on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017 at 7:30 pm. The Isaacs have been featured for years on the Gaither Homecoming television series and concert tours as well as many appearances on the Grand Ole Opry throught the year.Bring the family, sit back, relax and enjoy the show while seated in David and Lori Phelps' air conditioned, historic dairy barn in the foothills of the Smokey Mountains in Culleoka, TN. The 200-year-old homestead is just across the street form the last mustering graound of the Cival War in Maury County, Tennessee. This converted barn is now a state-of-the-art concert venue in the heart of the south. The Tennessee Dream of American folk music and rich southern history is alive and well! Great music and memories are just a short drive away.Get your tickets today at http://www.davidphelps.com or by calling 800-965-9324.#barnbash #dphelpsmusic