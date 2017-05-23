News By Tag
Some Hard Facts About Oral Cancer
There are generally two categories of oral cancer:
· Occurring in the oral cavity
· Occurring in the oropharynx
You can expect better treatment outcomes by detecting the symptoms early.
Where Can Oral Cancer Appear?
Oral cavity covers your lips, cheek lining, gums, front part of your tongue, floor of the mouth beneath the tongue and the hard palate that makes up the roof of your mouth. Whereas the oropharynx starts at the soft part of the roof of your mouth and continues back into your throat. It also includes the base where the tongue attaches to the floor of your mouth and the back section of your tongue.
What Are the Symptoms of Oral Cancer?
It is important to know the following symptoms and immediately consult a dentist if they do not disappear in two weeks.
· A sore or irritation
· Red or white patches
· Pain, tenderness or numbness in mouth or lips
· A lump, thickening, rough spot, crust or small eroded area
· Difficulty chewing, swallowing, speaking or moving your tongue or jaw
· A change in the way your teeth fit together when you close your mouth
Some people complain of a sore throat, numbness, hoarseness or a change in voice. Let your Dentist know if you have any of these symptoms, especially if they do not disappear or get better in two weeks.
Can My Dentist Detect Oral Cancer Early?
If you go regularly for a Dental checkup, your dentist will ask you about changes in your medical history and if you have experienced any new or unusual symptoms. Your Dentist will examine your oral cavity and your throat (pharynx). The Dentist will feel your jaw and neck to see if there are any lumps or abnormalities.
What Should I Do If My Dentist Finds Something Suspicious?
Do not panic! Your Dentist can't tell right away if what is being looked at is cancerous, so you may be referred to go through a test. You will be called again after a week or two by your Dentist for a re-exam to see if questionable spots are healing on their own before recommending additional follow-up.
What Can I Do to Prevent Oral Cancer?
Men are twice more likely to get oral cancer as compared to women. People older than 50 who are smokers and excessive alcohol drinkers are the most at-risk. Being aware of your risk factors is the most important thing.
Changing habits such as smoking, drinking excess amounts of alcohol or having a poor diet can decrease the chances of developing oral cancer. You may be more likely to develop oral cancer again if you have had it before so you will have to keep up those regular visits.
