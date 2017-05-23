Probax and Mr Backup partner program expands international expansion of cloud backup services

• First venture into European market for international cloud backup and disaster recovery company, Probax Pty Ltd. • Mr Backup bolsters European presence through partnership program with Probax

Contact

Mark Dolman

UK Business Manager

03331211041

***@mrbackup.biz Mark DolmanUK Business Manager03331211041

End

-- International cloud backup and disaster recovery specialist Probax has launched its services in the UK in partnership with established BaaS provider, Mr Backup.This International service offers great value for UK based MSP's by reducing technician time and spend by up to 80% by managing their clients' backups efficiently and professionally. Probax has a software agnostic approach with automated application monitoring to significantly simplify data management.Probax will incorporate its software with Mr Backup's UK-based infrastructure to deliver their international expansion plans in the EMEA region. This new UK platform is operated from the Mr Backup data centre in Bracknell, England and is the second venture with Probax. Currently, the Probax Platform is hosted in 6 data centres worldwide, including one data centre in Johannesburg which is managed by Mr Backup.This combined, high-performance infrastructure executes powerful and efficient troubleshooting of backup jobs and delivers greatly reduced managed service costs for MSPs and end users. After enormous growth Probax today protects more than 200 Petabytes of data internationally.Mr Backup Managing Director, Nic Thorburn, expressed excitement at the launch of the service in the UK: "We are delighted to offer this service to users via the UK MSP channel with whom we have been working successfully for some time. The response to our pre-launch discussions with MSP's has been overwhelming and we look forward to providing this very secure and cost-effective Cloud backup platform to the channel, backed by our service excellence."In response to the company's first venture into the European market, Probax Managing Director, Kevin Allan said "We're excited to finally launch in the UK; our MSP Partner program will enable Probax to provide a competitively priced and high-quality service into a discerning market. Our vision is for more of our clients to master the art of the backup, and empowering their knowledge of workflows and risk compliance as it relates to their vital data."Probax combines cloud storage with intelligent, automated application monitoring for Veeam®, ShadowProtect®, NAS and File backups, all managed via the easy to use online dashboard 'Control' and backed by award-winning customer support. The Probax Platform is storing, monitoring and reporting on more than 200 Petabytes of backup restore points across all supported backup typesMr Backup (UK) Ltd is a provider of secure end to end managed backup solutions. BaaS is the speciality of this focussed International company which operates its business based on the principle of automated efficiency with cost effective solutions. The company has a flexible approach to customising BaaS solutions inclusive of the Probax Secure Cloud system.- Ends -UK Business Manager03331211041Managing DirectorProbax Marketing Executiveanna.burchfield@probax.iowww.probax.io1300 885 117sales@probax.io