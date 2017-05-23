News By Tag
NY Native/ Superstore Actor Returns To His Hometown To Give Grant To Local Business
Ossining, New York Native/ Actor Dominic Pace will return home July 29th to host the event, Ossining and The Arts.
A very busy year for Pace already, as on top of his recurring role on Season 2 of NBC's Superstore, he has three films slated for release this year. (Diverted Eden, Lowriders, and Ernie and Cerbie).
Dominic attributes much of the success to his resilience over a lengthy career, as well as being grateful for every opportunity, and a true professional on set.
You can also find Pace in the upcoming Fan Fiction Film, Overwatch: Heart of Numbani, in the role of Reaper.
About Dominic Pace
After his freshman year at Marist College in New York, Pace dropped out to pursue his acting career. Pace began his studying with members of the Actors Studio Mimi Turque and Susan Batson. He then moved on to William Esper's two-year program where he studied under Terry Knickerbocker. In 1995, Pace starred in the award-winning short Little Kings
http://www.imdb.com/
For more information, please visit the Facebook Event Page.
https://www.facebook.com/
