May 2017





NY Native/ Superstore Actor Returns To His Hometown To Give Grant To Local Business

Ossining, New York Native/ Actor Dominic Pace will return home July 29th to host the event, Ossining and The Arts.
 
 
Dominic Pace
Dominic Pace
 
LOS ANGELES - May 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Actor Dominic Pace has landed a supporting role in the upcoming Feature Film, Destiny.  Destiny is a Civil War Drama about 3 children who were abused throughout their younger years. A coming of age story of revenge and destiny.  Pace will will travel to Nevada to begin production this summer. Destiny will be helmed by Creator/Director, John Pocino.  Pace will round out a solid cast which stars Jessica Morris (One Life To Live), Shannon Rebekah, Amy Cates and Christian Boeving to name a few.

A very busy year for Pace already, as on top of his recurring role on Season 2 of NBC's Superstore, he has three films slated for release this year. (Diverted Eden, Lowriders, and Ernie and Cerbie).

Dominic attributes much of the success to his resilience over a lengthy career, as well as being grateful for every opportunity, and a true professional on set.

You can also find Pace in the upcoming Fan Fiction Film, Overwatch: Heart of Numbani, in the role of Reaper.

About Dominic Pace

After his freshman year at Marist College in New York, Pace dropped out to pursue his acting career. Pace began his studying with members of the Actors Studio Mimi Turque and Susan Batson. He then moved on to William Esper's two-year program where he studied under Terry Knickerbocker. In 1995, Pace starred in the award-winning shortLittle Kings (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0385841?ref_=nmbio_mbio) (2003) and in 1997, went on to Co-Star in his first feature "That's The Way I Like It" as the "Guardian Angel". Pace has been awarded "Best Actor" at the 2004 Palm Beach International Film Festival for his performance in the independent feature, Little Kings. Little Kings was also awarded "Best Ensemble," at the 2005 Mass Bay Film Festival. He was a member of The MET Theater Company and the Tim Robbins Company, The Actors' Gang in Los Angeles. Consistent in booking Guest Stars and Co-Stars on Television, Pace is repped by agent Myreon Arslan of MJB Talent Agency.

http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0655124/

For more information, please visit the Facebook Event Page.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1666755210005690??ti=ia

Media Contact
Rich Girl PR
***@richgirlproductions.com
End
Source:
Email:***@richgirlproductions.com Email Verified
