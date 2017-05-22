News By Tag
Espionage Thriller Release from Joseph Bendoski
Combining Mystery and Thriller with Historical, don't miss the new novel out now.
For Fans of Espionage, Thrillers, and Historical Fiction
Joseph Bendoski
Former Television Writer Releases New Espionage Thriller Novel When the Sky Falls
Provo, Utah (March 27, 2017) – Former television writer, Joseph Bendoski is pleased to announce the release of his new Espionage Thriller Novel, When the Sky Falls. Released March 27, 2017, this is the first novel in the A Sky Fall Event Series.
Book Details:
"What makes you believe a lie? I'm not asking how you know someone is lying. What makes you believe? Because if you don't understand how that works, then you won't know when you're being manipulated."
In 1938 the War of the Worlds hoax panicked millions of Americans, then in 1988 another fictional media broadcast convinced nearly half of Portugal that sea monsters had risen from the ocean to destroy their cities. A team of CIA agents was sent to study the aftermath of this 6th Skyfall Event in the hope that they could turn it into a weapon of war. When the team consultant turns up dead, everyone scrambles to be the last man standing: the one who will decide if or when the sky falls.
About the Author:
Joe Bendoski study psychology in college and was fascinated by all the insights it provided into human behavior, only to realize most the information never reach people, and when it did, rarely was it in a form that allowed for practical application. He started writing non-fiction, but soon came to understand how few people read that genre and began the difficult transition into fiction writing. His non-fiction works include; the Chemistry of Attraction and the Language of Emotion.
He worked as the head writer for the television show 'Saved by Grace.' After being frustrated with comments like "make this scene cheaper," "What's my motivation?", and "Do we need this scene?" he deiced to go in to literature.
For More information on When the Sky Falls: http://booklaunch.io/
Contact
RABT Book Tours & PR
***@myaddictionisreading.com
