 
News By Tag
* Thriller
* Espionage
* Historical
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Provo
  Utah
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
28272625242322


Espionage Thriller Release from Joseph Bendoski

Combining Mystery and Thriller with Historical, don't miss the new novel out now.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Thriller
* Espionage
* Historical

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Provo - Utah - US

Subject:
* Products

PROVO, Utah - May 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Joseph Bendoski Announces Release of When the Sky Falls

For Fans of Espionage, Thrillers, and Historical Fiction

Joseph Bendoski

Former Television Writer Releases New Espionage Thriller Novel When the Sky Falls

Provo, Utah (March 27, 2017) – Former television writer, Joseph Bendoski is pleased to announce the release of his new Espionage Thriller Novel, When the Sky Falls.  Released March 27, 2017, this is the first novel in the A Sky Fall Event Series.

Book Details:

"What makes you believe a lie? I'm not asking how you know someone is lying. What makes you believe? Because if you don't understand how that works, then you won't know when you're being manipulated."

In 1938 the War of the Worlds hoax panicked millions of Americans, then in 1988 another fictional media broadcast convinced nearly half of Portugal that sea monsters had risen from the ocean to destroy their cities. A team of CIA agents was sent to study the aftermath of this 6th Skyfall Event in the hope that they could turn it into a weapon of war. When the team consultant turns up dead, everyone scrambles to be the last man standing: the one who will decide if or when the sky falls.

About the Author:

Joe Bendoski study psychology in college and was fascinated by all the insights it provided into human behavior, only to realize most the information never reach people, and when it did, rarely was it in a form that allowed for practical application. He started writing non-fiction, but soon came to understand how few people read that genre and began the difficult transition into fiction writing. His non-fiction works include; the Chemistry of Attraction and the Language of Emotion.

He worked as the head writer for the television show 'Saved by Grace.' After being frustrated with comments like "make this scene cheaper," "What's my motivation?", and "Do we need this scene?" he deiced to go in to literature.

For More information on When the Sky Falls: http://booklaunch.io/rabtbooktours/when-the-sky-falls

Contact
RABT Book Tours & PR
***@myaddictionisreading.com
End
Source:Joseph Bendoski
Email:***@myaddictionisreading.com Email Verified
Tags:Thriller, Espionage, Historical
Industry:Books
Location:Provo - Utah - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Reading Addiction Blog Tours News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

May 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share