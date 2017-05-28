Powerball Fever...and a song about money called "Big Bucks"

"Big Bucks" is a song for anybody who feels the frustration about not making big money. You can hear a FREE CLIP of "Big Bucks" at www.barrows.com/music.html and there is a link on that page where you can download the song for 99 cents on iTunes

-- GOT A $302 MILLION DOLLAR CASE OF POWERBALL FEVER?HURRY! THE POWERBALL JACKPOT FOR MAY 31ST IS NOW AT $302 MILLION DOLLARS,AND ON YOUR WAY TO BUY YOUR TICKETS...OR IN CONSOLATION IF YOU DON'T WIN, BE SURE TO TREAT YOURSELF TO A FREE CLIP OF A SONG ABOUT MONEY CALLED "BIG BUCKS""'Big Bucks' is a song for anybody who feels the frustration about not making big money. And anytime you hear about an athlete getting a multimillion dollar deal just for playing some kind of ball, and anytime you hear about a CEO getting millions of dollars in a severance deal, just for getting fired, and anytime you hear a politician talking about 'Income Inequality' after they have just attended a $50,000 a plate fundraising dinner, and anytime someone else wins the lottery, at least you can vent some of your frustrations about not making big money with a song about money called 'Big Bucks,'" says Robert Barrows of San Mateo, California. Barrows is the co-author of the song along with a musician named Gary Warren, currently in Sacramento, California.To help you vent some of your frustrations about not making big money, you can hear a FREE CLIP of "Big Bucks" at www.barrows.com/music.html and there is also a link on that page where you can download the song for 99 cents on iTunes. (Let's see, 99 cents for the song or 99 cents toward another Powerball Ticket that could win you millions?) Decisions, decisions decisions...SO... IS THE HOPE OF A WINNING POWERBALL TICKET BURNING A HOLE IN YOUR POCKET?HAVE YOU FIGURED OUT WHAT YOU ARE GOING TO DO WITH THE MONEY IF YOU WIN?AND, HOW MANY TICKETS WILL YOU BUY?Will you play your "lucky numbers" or will you play a couple of Quick Picks? Will you quit your job? Will you disappear?And what if you don't win? Well, it's back to work and back to play as usual, and maybe you'll win next time?"So...on your way to buy a ticket, and in consolation if you don't win...at least you can treat yourself to a FREE CLIP of a song about money called 'Big Bucks," says Barrows.HERE IS SOME BACKGROUND AND INFORMATION ON THE SONG AND ITS AIRPLAY:Barrows originally started writing "Big Bucks" as a poem in the early 1980s after some second-string, second baseman, who seldom hit over .200, got a multimillion dollar deal just for playing baseball. Then, in 1998, Barrows teamed up with a musician named Gary Warren, and they co-wrote the song version of "Big Bucks."The song was released in 1999 and it got some airplay on several radio stations that played rap and hip-hop.And, if you want to vent some of your frustrations about politics at the same time, on that same page, you can also hear a free clip of another song that Barrows co-wrote with Warren, a song called "Run For Office.""'Run For Office' is a satire about power, politics, sex, lies, money and greed...all the stuff that politics is made of, says Barrows. The people will love this song...politicians will hate it."Another poem that Barrows wrote that would also make some powerful song lyrics is a poem called "It used to be Made in America." The poem is about the loss of jobs and the consequences of the outsourcing of manufacturing to other countries. You can see the poem online at www.itusedtobemadeinamerica.comBarrows has also written several other poems that are also designed to be made into song lyrics. You can see some of those poems in an ebook called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" which you can download for a dollar on Amazon. ("Let's see... a dollar for the book or a dollar toward another lottery ticket?")NOW, BACK TO "BIG BUCKS" THE SONG..."Big Bucks' is a song about the hopes of pulling down big money, says Barrows.Some of the lyrics to "Big Bucks" go like this..."It don't take brains,It don't take brawn.I only hope it don't take too long.""At least you can enjoy a clip of the song for free says Barrows...and good luck with the lottery drawing."AND WHO KNOWS, MAYBE YOU WILL BE ONE OF THE LUCKY WINNERS THIS WEEK...OR MAYBE NEXT WEEK...OR MAYBE SOMETIME?...But just in case you don't win, at least you can vent some of your frustrations about money with a song about money called "Big Bucks."...And don't forget to buy a ticket...if you don't play, you can't win."Let's see...hundreds of millions of dollars...I can live on that, says Barrows (even after taxes).""What numbers am I playing? A couple of 'lucky' numbers plus some quick picks...and...if you're reading this press release...chances are you didn't win any of the recent jackpots and neither did I."And on your way to buy your lottery ticket...and to help you treat that growing case of Powerball Fever...treat yourself to a Free Clip of "Big Bucks" at www.barrows.com/music.htmlPlease feel free to refer to all or parts of these poems and songs in any stories you may be doing.For more information about "Big Bucks," contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405. (Hey! There's some more lucky numbers right there!)