News By Tag
* Jazz
* R B
* Scottsdale
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
White Party feat. Chanté Moore
With seven albums, twenty charting singles and collaborations with everyone from Prince, R. Kelly, Boys II Men and El Debarge to The Isley Brothers, Babyface and Raphael Saddiq, Chanté Moore's talent had been recognized and celebrated around the world by fans and musical peers alike. The Grammy nominated, American Music Award and NAACP Award-winning singer's distinctive vocals have been featured in films like Waiting To Exhale, Beverly Hills Cop III, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Romeo Must Die and Big Momma's House.
Moore is currently starring in the highly rated TV One reality show spin-off, R&B Diva' L.A., which premiered on July 10, 2013 on TV One, breaking records for its high viewership.
Taking place at BLK Live located in Scottsdale, AZ, Chanté Moore will be joined on stage by two-time Grammy Award winning bass player, Mel Brown and DJ, The Shell of LA spinning a mix of contemporary jazz, R&B, and hip-hop. Mel Brown has shared the stage and/or collaborated on recordings with top hit artists including Marc Anthony, George Benson, Jennifer Hudson and Gladys Knight. Mel Brown & Friends is an instrumental keyboard trio of adult contemporary and smooth jazz which can also expand to include guitar, sax, and vocals.
The Corley Group, LLC is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based entertainment and events company creating and promoting monthly performances for upscale audiences. Concerts have included multi-platinum selling group NeXT, contemporary jazz musician Max V and DJ Shell of LA keeping the crowd moving with a blend of hip-hop, R&B, and jazz.
For tickets and information for this show or other events, view the website at http://www.thecorleygroup.com or call 480.455.2641.
Contact
Keith Corley
***@thecorleygroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse