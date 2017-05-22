 
Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
28272625242322


Chrysotile and Other Forms of Asbestos Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - May 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses chrysotile and various other forms of asbestos and asbestiform minerals recognized by agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

"Approximately 95% of the asbestos encountered by abatement workers in the United States is chrysotile according to OSHA," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "It was used extensively for many years in a variety of building construction materials and a wide range of manufactured goods. While some consider exposure to other forms of asbestos to be more dangerous than chrysotile, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recognize chrysotile as a known human carcinogen."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark and Zimmetry Environmental to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/8mSVCJMD_E4



To examine more than 500 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,144,000 times or to join more than 2,730 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

Cochrane & Associates, LLC
***@cochraneassoc.com
