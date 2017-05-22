News By Tag
Chrysotile and Other Forms of Asbestos Discussed in New Video
The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
"Approximately 95% of the asbestos encountered by abatement workers in the United States is chrysotile according to OSHA," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "It was used extensively for many years in a variety of building construction materials and a wide range of manufactured goods. While some consider exposure to other forms of asbestos to be more dangerous than chrysotile, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recognize chrysotile as a known human carcinogen."
This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark and Zimmetry Environmental to name just a few.
About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network
Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.
