News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Crooked Cat Books announce launch date for the crime thriller of Summer 2017
Highly anticipated release of The Watcher, the debut crime thriller by Eli Carros
"I wrote The Watcher to answer a question I'd always wondered about," said Carros, when asked what inspired his novel. "Are psychopaths an inevitable product of their nature, or are they made, shaped by their environment and formative life experiences?"
The Watcher is a novel about sexual obsession, jealousy, and revenge, all of which culminate in extreme and deadly violence. As a vicious killer stalks London, slaying young female victims, one man, Detective Inspector Jack Grayson must stop him, but without any clues, evidence or obvious suspects. The compelling plot offers twists throughout and is bound to keep readers guessing right through to its shocking and violent ending.
Limited advanced review copies of The Watcher, and publicity and promotional materials are available to relevant media outlets and book reviewers/ bloggers.
Interested readers can sign up to The Watcher's Online Launch Event by heading over to the Facebook Page at https://facebook.com/
Contact
Dominic Ford at Luxxe PR
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 28, 2017