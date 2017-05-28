 
Industry News





Crooked Cat Books announce launch date for the crime thriller of Summer 2017

Highly anticipated release of The Watcher, the debut crime thriller by Eli Carros
 
 
SOHO, England - May 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Crooked Cat Books are set to release the dark twisted thriller of 2017 on June 21st, with the highly anticipated release of The Watcher by debut crime author Eli Carros.  Available on Amazon, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and the Apple store, in e-book and paperback, the chilling plot, which takes readers into the mind of a master predator, is set to be the page turner of Summer 2017.

"I wrote The Watcher to answer a question I'd always wondered about," said Carros, when asked what inspired his novel.  "Are psychopaths an inevitable product of their nature, or are they made, shaped by their environment and formative life experiences?"

The Watcher is a novel about sexual obsession, jealousy, and revenge, all of which culminate in extreme and deadly violence.  As a vicious killer stalks London, slaying young female victims, one man, Detective Inspector Jack Grayson must stop him, but without any clues, evidence or obvious suspects. The compelling plot offers twists throughout and is bound to keep readers guessing right through to its shocking and violent ending.

Limited advanced review copies of The Watcher, and publicity and promotional materials are available to relevant media outlets and book reviewers/ bloggers.

Interested readers can sign up to The Watcher's Online Launch Event by heading over to the Facebook Page at https://facebook.com/elicarros The June 21st event will feature author readings, and all attendees will be entered into a prize draw to win a luxury food and wine hamper and an Amazon Giftcard.  Readers can also stay updated by visiting Carros's website at http://www.elicarros.weebly.com

Source:Eli Carros
Email:***@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: May 28, 2017
