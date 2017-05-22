 
Al Wahda Mall launches "@awm", the mall's first lifestyle magazine

 
 
Mr. Nauman Thakur, General Manager, Al Wahda Mall
Mr. Nauman Thakur, General Manager, Al Wahda Mall
 
ABU DHABI, UAE - May 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Al Wahda Mall, an iconic landmark and favourite shopping destination located in the heart of Abu Dhabi city launches its first official Mall Magazine "@awm" covering the very best of mall offerings ranging from its portfolio of brands, offers, promotions, to interviews and features providing a stylish journey through the best in fashion, health, beauty & wellness, jewellery, electronics, homeware, dining, entertainment, travel, cars, events & promotions.

The magazine launch is one of many initiatives the mall is undertaking to elevate the shopping experience of customers and to support retail brands at the center. With a total estimated coverage of over 100,000 audience vide an initial print circulation of 10,000 copies, direct customer databases and online readers, @awm will be published quarterly and distributed in Al Wahda Mall, as well as in hotels and residential apartments in the surrounding.

Commenting on the launch of the magazine, Mr. Mohammed Nauman Thakur, General Manager, Al Wahda Mall said, "We are very delighted to launch our very first official magazine, which I believe is another step forward in connecting our retailers to our visitors. At Al Wahda Mall, it is a continuous effort to synergize what our retailers have to offer and highlight them to the visitors. With the launch of '@awm', we are looking forward to cater to a wider audience whilst keeping our visitors abreast with everything that is trending in fashion and lifestyle space updating them on the mall's brands, as well as interviews and features relating to fashion, health, beauty & wellness, jewellery, electronics, homeware, dining, entertainment, travel, cars, events & promotions. I am hopeful that the center's retailers and visitors will benefit from the magazine."

The quarterly magazine launched in May 2017 will be available free of charge and will have its follow-up editions published and distributed Quarterly.
