Book Your Apartment at the Gaur Siddhartham

This location is the most important USP of this residential project. Because of this particular location, you can surely enjoy the comfort of luxurious lifestyle living with your family.
 
 
NOIDA, India - May 28, 2017 - PRLog -- In the real estate industry, Gaursons Group has the proud history because of its excellence and objective to meet all property seeker requirement and timely deliverance. Soon, they going to launch the new residential project at Ghaziabad and the project named as the Gaur Siddhartham. This location is the most important USP of this residential project. Because of this particular location, you can surely enjoy the comfort of luxurious lifestyle living with your family. After the success of Gaur city and Gaur city 2, this project surely going to be one-step ahead for all other Gaursons projects. This project offers two/three/four BHK apartments with the unique mix of lifestyle and peace. In the connectivity wise, this project well connected to the Ghaziabad via NH 24. Moreover, nearby railway station and bus stop make this project as one of the best location for the residential place. Basic needs such as education and health care assistance solved by the nearby institutions.

What makes Gaur Siddhartham as the best residential project?

 This project situated at Siddhar Vidar, Indirapuram.

 Forty acres of Green Park with the eco-friendly environment

 Education institutions and hospitals in the close proximity

 Five minutes drive Ghaziabad Railway Station

 Two minutes drive from the metro station

 Well connected to the NH-24 and approved eight-lane Expressway

 24 hours Power Backup and 3-Tier Security

 Affordable price with easy payment options

 Incorporated all modern facilities to lead the luxurious lifestyle

Do not waste your time, hurry up and book your luxurious apartment now.

For more details, visit –

http://www.gaur.net.in/siddhartham/

09582279644

