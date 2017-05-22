Sho and Drive this Ramadan with Dalma Mall

Dalma Mall - Ramadan 2017 - E

--The Holy Month of Ramadan is back with more prizes and activities at Dalma Mall!During this Holy Month, Dalma Mall gives the chance to everyone to win; as you shop for AED 200 and get the chance to enter a raffle draw to drive away in one of two Nissan Patrol Cars.The Shop & Drive Campaign will stretch from 27 May 2017, throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan and will conclude on the 15of July 2017, giving everyone the chance to WIN BIG!Several cultural activities will also be featured during this Holy Month, amazing shopping offers, delectable dining and fantastic entertainment for the whole family.We look forward to celebrating this Holy Month with you all at Dalma Mall.For further information, please visit www.dalmamall.ae· Shop for AED 200 and present your bill, Name, Email & contact number at Customer Service desks to receive your digital raffle coupon number· Every AED 200 spent at Dalma Mall qualifies you for one Digital Raffle Coupon number· This promotion is valid from 27 May 2017 to 15 July 2017· The digital raffle draw will be done on 15 July 2017 at Dalma Mall under the supervision of the concerned municipality officials.· Dalma Mall employees and workers, as well as stores staﬀ and their families, suppliers, contractors and agencies are not eligible to enter the draws· This offer excludes Finance, Telecom, Travel and Transportation services.· Dalma Mall reserves the right to alter/add to the terms and conditions as deemed necessary· Participants shall be responsible for giving complete and accurate information for registration.· The customers can avail more raffle coupons by registering their new shopping receipts through the same email address or mobile number registered already.· A receipt can be claimed only once.· Multiple bills combined to reach AED 200 value will be eligible for a raffle coupon. The balance value will be adjusted to the other shopping receipts.· The raffle coupons will be sent through registered email address and Mobile SMS of the customers.· The raffle coupons will be sent out within 48 working hours of the registration.· The customer needs to save the email and SMS for future use.· Dalma Mall is not responsible for raffle coupon delivery failure due to wrong information given by the customers.· Dalma Mall is not responsible for raffle coupon delivery failure due to network and technical issues of the telecom partners.· If for any reasons, the customer wishes to reconfirm the raffle coupons issued, customer can visit the Customer Service counter in Dalma Mall.· All winners will be chosen via electronic draw based on the Digital Raffle coupon number· Lucky winners must present a valid ID to claim their prize· Prizes cannot be exchanged for cash· Winners are responsible for tax liability where applicable.· The winners may be required to take part in publicity related to the Promotion including having his or her photograph taken and his or her name, nationality and country of residence being disclosed.