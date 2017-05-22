 
May 2017





RE/MAX Platinum Realty Agents Earn Platinum Club Award

Joe Hayden, Christopher Iacobelli, Deborah & Dick Miller, and Sandi Tresh Recognized for Superior Performance
 
 
Hayden, Iacobelli, the Millers, Tresh
SARASOTA, Fla. - May 28, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX Platinum Realty agents have earned the prestigious RE/MAX Platinum Club Award, which recognizes high-producing RE/MAX associates based on performance. Fewer than 5 percent of all active RE/MAX agents worldwide received this award in 2016.

The awardees were Broker-Associate Joe Hayden in the Venice office, who was also the leading companywide agent for both sales volume and transactions in 2016, followed by Broker-Associate Chris Iacobelli in the Lakewood Ranch office, the Realtor team of Deborah and Dick Miller in the Venice office, and Realtor Sandi Tresh in the Venice office.

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, real estate industry visionaries who still lead the Denver-based global franchisor today. RE/MAX is recognized as one of the leading real estate franchise companies with the most productive sales force in the industry and a global reach of more than 90 countries. With a passion for the communities in which its agents live and work, RE/MAX is proud to have raised more than $100 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Susan G. Komen for the Cure® and other charities.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With five offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: http://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

