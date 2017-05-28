Stan Wiest Piano Concert "All The Things You Are" "A Nightingale Sang In Berke;ley Square"

Stan Wiest performs The Great American Songbook in Piano Concert

-- Stan wiest performs the great american songbook in piano concertStan wiest performs "all the things you are" and "a nightingale sang in berkeley square" in piano concert. Selections featured from stan's piano cd "music you will love" music to drive byStan told humorous anecdotes of his performances with and for celebrities between numbers,stan closed the concert with a full audience sing along of favorite great american songbook classics.STAN WIEST (631) 754-0594 email stan@stanwiest.com and stanwiest@earthlink.net For InquiriesPerformances available throughout the United StatesPrior performances Savannah Georgia,Coral Gables Florida,Kansas City,Glove Performing Arts Center,Landmark Theater,weddings for the Du Pont family,Barbara Busch,Tonight Show Band,Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr.Stan wiest bioAs a musician stan wiest has performed for barbara walters, sally jessy raphael, tony randall, frank sinatra, sammy davis jr, victor borge, toured with irving caesar (george gershwins's lyricist) performed wedding for royal family of sri lanka, the du pont wedding, wedding for family member of conductor arturo toscanini, the tonight show band.As an actor stan wiest appeared on the nbc television soap opera "another world" both "bay city" and "somerset". In manhattan worked on stage with adrienne barbeauA top seller on amazon.comThis cd is a standout for its beautiful arrangements of beautiful music. For anyone who likes american "standards,"this is a great pick.Amazon.com 5 stars revue"not only is he a terrific pianist, but his choice of material is absolutely first rate- some truly great songs, very well played" peter duchinhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_r574Az5L8Tags:music to drive by,great american songbook piano player,great american songbook piano cd,great american songbook piano sing along,stan wiest music,music you will love,long island piano player,new york piano player