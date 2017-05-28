Stan Wiest Piano Concert "All The Things You Are" "A Nightingale Sang In Berke;ley Square"

 
* Great American Songbook Piano
* American Songbook Sing Along
* Music To Drive By
* Music
* Northport
  New York
  United States
Stan Wiest performs The Great American Songbook in Piano Concert
 
 
NORTHPORT, N.Y. - May 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Stan wiest performs the great american songbook in piano concert

Stan wiest performs "all the things you are" and "a nightingale sang in berkeley square" in piano concert. Selections featured from stan's piano cd "music you will love" music to drive by

Stan told humorous anecdotes of his performances with and for celebrities between numbers,stan closed the concert with a full audience sing along of favorite great american songbook classics.
STAN WIEST (631) 754-0594   email  stan@stanwiest.com and stanwiest@earthlink.net    For Inquiries


Performances available throughout the United States

Prior performances Savannah Georgia,Coral Gables Florida,Kansas City,Glove Performing Arts Center,Landmark Theater,weddings for the Du Pont family,Barbara Busch,Tonight Show Band,Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr.

Stan wiest bio

As a musician stan wiest has performed for barbara walters, sally jessy raphael, tony randall, frank sinatra, sammy davis jr, victor borge, toured with irving caesar (george gershwins's lyricist)  performed wedding for royal family of sri  lanka, the du pont wedding, wedding for family member of conductor arturo toscanini, the tonight show band.

As an actor stan wiest appeared on the nbc television soap opera "another world" both "bay city" and "somerset". In  manhattan worked on stage with adrienne barbeau

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_r574Az5L8



A top seller on amazon.com

This cd is a standout for its beautiful arrangements of beautiful music. For anyone who likes american "standards," this is a great pick.

Amazon.com        5 stars revue

"not only is he a terrific pianist, but his choice of material is absolutely first rate- some truly great songs, very well played"  peter duchin

Contact
STAN WIEST
631-754-0594
stan@stanwiest.com
Page Updated Last on: May 28, 2017
