Allen Maintenance Provides Best Commercial Cleaning in Southeastern, MI

Connecting with a commercial cleaning service provider, your organization can trust, depends upon the reputation of the service provider. The very reason why Allen Maintenance Corporation should be your commercial cleaning service provider of choice.
 
 
Allen Maintenance Corporation
Allen Maintenance Corporation
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - May 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Connecting with a commercial cleaning service provider, your organization can trust, depends upon the reputation of the service provider.

Allen Maintenance Corporation, has been offering professional commercial cleaning services throughout the Eastern, MI., District, for more than 25 years. Their list of clients has included: Vernors Corporation and US Foods, to name a few.

Today, Allen Maintenance Corporation, seeks to build long-term business relationships with, small and large organizations, in Southeastern District of Michigan as well.

After all, Allen Maintenance Corporation, practices a due-diligence to provide effective commercial cleaning services, with the use of EPA approved products.

To learn more about, Allen Maintenance Corporation, and how this Lincoln Park, MI. corporation can help your business or organization maintain its daily sanitation needs, please log on to their Website at: www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com

To learn more about, Allen Maintenance Corporation's educational perspective on effective cleaning and employee background checks, log on to their Blog at: www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.blogspot.com

Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
Source:Allen Maintenance Corporation
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
