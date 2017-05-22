Preview Of AML Wrestling Presents: We The People 2017

Family-friendly pro wrestling returns to Yadkinville, NC with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion fka Jack Swagger plus all of your favorite AML Wrestling Stars.

--The eyes of the wrestling world turn to Yadkinville Elementary School in Yadkinville, NC on May 28 when AML Wrestling presents: We The People.Here is the OFFICIAL preview of We The People:Zane Dawson (w/George South) vs. fka Jack Swagger (w/Catalina Swagger) for the AML Wrestling Championship - This dream match comes true on May 28 when the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has his FIRST post-WWE match in front of the Yadkinville crowd against the incumbent AML Wrestling titleholder Zane Dawson. Both big men will have to be at their best for this match, which will pit Swagger's submission style (and Patriot Lock) against the gutter brawling of the champion. George South looms on the outside for his "#1 son" but Swagger has countered with his wife, the lovely Catalina, to keep an eye on "Mr. Number One." It looks like Zane Dawson's toughest match to date. Can he rise to the challenge?Axton Ray vs. Caprice Coleman vs. Brandon Scott for the AML Prestige Championship - Another day, another triple threat challenge for Axton Ray, who has been forced to defend his Prestige title in triple threat action before. This time he faces not only his hated former friend and tag team partner Brandon Scott, but also the former AML Wrestling Champion Caprice Coleman. The looming question in this match is how will Axton Ray react with TWO high flyers in the match? Coleman badly wants another shot at the big belt, and nothing would please Brandon Scott more than taking PRESTIGE away from his hated enemy Axton Ray. This match will be a hot one.El Blonco Gordito vs. Dante Caballero - After a brutal debut loss against White Mike, Dante Caballero faces the returning El Blonco Gordito, as the beloved luchadore returns to AML Wrestling after a lengthy absence (possibly due to visa problems.) Gordito remains undefeated in the United States, so the challenges are NOT getting easier for the other Latino legend. Look for both men to ooze machismo in this one.Ken Dixon vs. Sean Denny - Mark Denny remains out while he goes through AML Wrestling's rigorous concussion protocol so his brother Sean has opted to challenge the bearded, bald-pated Dixon for a grudge match. Denny blames Dixon for his brother's concussions and is out for revenge. Dixon just likes to inflict as much pain as possible. Both men will finally collide in Yadkinville on the 28th.Da Powah (Ian Maxwell and Big Time Yah) vs The Culture (Cam Carter and OMG James Ryan) - These two young tag teams are hungry and looking to climb the AML Tag Team rankings. This match represents a huge opportunity for both teams to show AML Wrestling brass they deserve title consideration.Billy Brash vs. CW Anderson - It's the Rebel vs. the Rottweiler round #2. Round #1 was at The Big Man Bash with Anderson coming out on top. However, Brash is coming off of a decisive win in May against Preston Quinn and he's looking to even the score against Anderson.Also on the card: Robert Locke and Joe Keys, 2/3 of The Dixon Line, have issued an Open Challenge to ANY tag team. Who will it be? AML Wrestling Officials have said that someone has answered the challenge but we will find out at the same time Robert Locke and Joe Keys find out.The card, as always, is subject to change. Tickets are still available as we go to press, so head over toand pick some up while you still can. Online ticket sales will end at 2pm on Sunday, May 28, 2017. Afterwards, you can buy tickets at the door.Yadkinville Elementary School is located at 305 North State Street in Yadkinville, NC. Doors open for rows 1-3 at 2:30pm, for General Admission at 3pm with a 4pm bell time. Tickets start as low as $11 and children 10 and younger get in free with a paid adult.