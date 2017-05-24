 
Ignite Entrepreneurship & Investment Summit Comes To SWFL

The Ignite Entrepreneurship and Investment Summit releases tickets to 2017 event
 
 
Ignite Summit FL
Ignite Summit FL
 
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Ignite has just officially launched the lineup for its 2017 event in Southwest FL, along with ticket sales. The event for entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors is to be held at the spectacular Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, FL. The event designed to aid individuals from starting to growing a business, and reinvesting their gains will host at least five national speakers this November.

Ignite offers a full day of insightful keynotes by accomplished investors, entrepreneurs, and speakers, as well as a small business expo featuring innovative local businesses supporting the entrepreneur and investor community. According to the event website there will also be an exclusive Influencer Meetup the evening before the event, and an after party where attendees and guest speakers can mingle.

This year's speaker lineup includes serial entrepreneur and national speaker Sensei Gilliland of Black Belt Investors, fund manager of NNG Capital, Fuquan Bilal, financial advisor Jim Beam of Jim Beam Financial, Erika Weichel, a Top 50 NATIC agent and business owner, and Kaya Wittenburg, former member of the board of the board of directors for the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. Topics covered will range from finding the funding to launch a startup, to fueling business growth with smart design, SEO, and personal branding, how to overcome the mind game, and where to invest now. Sponsors announced so far also include Jabber Mouth Marketing, and Rosa Houghten of Keller Williams Realty Naples. Others are expected to include local financiers and founders of local coworking spaces.

This year's event is ideally situated for the current surge in business, funding, and innovation in Florida. Both Bonita Springs and Ft. Myers have been named Top Small Cities for Starting a Business in 2017 by NerdWallet. Naples has long been regarded as one of the wealthiest cities in the world, and was recently ranked as one of the top three cities for launching a business in Florida.

The multi-award winning Hyatt Regency Coconut Point offers a magnificent event location, with state of the art conference facilities. It is the 2017 Convention South Magazine Top Renovated Meeting Site, and holds a AAA Four Diamond Hotel ranking. Notable features include a private island in an area famous for dolphin watch eco-tours.

According to Tim Houghten, speaking on behalf of the organizers Ignite is not only "designed to empower entrepreneurs, business owners, and individual investors to light up and fuel their ideas, ventures, and portfolios, but to also provide a high-quality, value-packed platform for startups and ethical professionals to connect with those that can benefit from their help." Tim adds that this event and its location was carefully chosen and curated to "go beyond the traditional informational event, to create an incredible live experience."

For tickets and details visit www.IgniteSummitFL.com. For sponsorship opportunities and press passes to the event email inquiries to Invest@BlackBeltInvestors.com.

