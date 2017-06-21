News By Tag
NEW BOOK RELEASE -- "How to Train Your Dog to Use a Litter Box: Here's the Poop"
The inventor of the GracieLoo Dog Litter Box calls on her 20+ years of experience as a dog trainer to inform the writing of her recently published book.
How To Train Your Dog to Use a Litter Box: Here's the Poop had its origins in a training manual that Blackstone included with each GracieLoo purchase. Her new book expands the concise content of the training manual to a comprehensive overview of dog litterbox-training. Readers are guided by Blackstone's expertise in this training niche as well as her willingness to share specific details to help them fine-tune their efforts.
One book reviewer writes: "Great idea to train dogs like this! Very easy to follow ... step-by-step instructions to be successful."
Blackstone's book addresses the problems that are solved by training a small dog to use an indoor potty, such as:
• Being away from home all day (long days at the office) when you're unable to let the dog outside.
• Cold weather (ice and snow) are not ideal for a small dog's outside potty breaks.
• Rainy weather leaves small dogs soaking wet with muddy paws, which can stain your carpeting and furniture.
• No morning sleep-in time on weekends because of having to get up and walk the dog.
• Dangers lurk outside for small dogs, including: aggressive larger dogs, birds of prey, alligators, snakes and even insect stings.
• Some senior-citizen dogs lose bladder control as they age and simply can't "hold it" for long periods.
Chapter Topics:
1. Benefits of Training a Dog to Use a Litter Box
2. Styles of Dog Litter Boxes
3. Litter Choices
4. The Three Ps and the Three Nevers
5. My Unconventional Crate-Training Method
6. Step-by-
7. Training Tips
8. Sample Training Schedule
9. Different Ages and Life Stages
10. Meet the "Boss"
The author also includes a bonus section in her book titled: "My Handicapped Dog -- 10 Lessons She Taught Me."
