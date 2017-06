NEW BOOK RELEASE -- "How to Train Your Dog to Use a Litter Box: Here's the Poop"

The inventor of the GracieLoo Dog Litter Box calls on her 20+ years of experience as a dog trainer to inform the writing of her recently published book.

-- In 1995, after a fatal accident claimed the life of her Yorkie, Lucy, Victoria Lee Blackstone invented the GracieLoo. This unconventional dog litter box was originally designed to keep Gracie, Blackstone's newly adopted Yorkie, safely indoors. But when she realized how the GracieLoo could help other dogs, Blackstone founded Gracie & Co. in Atlanta, GA, and began marketing her invention.had its origins in a training manual that Blackstone included with each GracieLoo purchase. Her new book expands the concise content of the training manual to a comprehensive overview of dog litterbox-training. Readers are guided by Blackstone's expertise in this training niche as well as her willingness to share specific details to help them fine-tune their efforts.• Being away from home all day (long days at the office) when you're unable to let the dog outside.• Cold weather (ice and snow) are not ideal for a small dog's outside potty breaks.• Rainy weather leaves small dogs soaking wet with muddy paws, which can stain your carpeting and furniture.• No morning sleep-in time on weekends because of having to get up and walk the dog.• Dangers lurk outside for small dogs, including: aggressive larger dogs, birds of prey, alligators, snakes and even insect stings.• Some senior-citizen dogs lose bladder control as they age and simply can't "hold it" for long periods.1. Benefits of Training a Dog to Use a Litter Box2. Styles of Dog Litter Boxes3. Litter Choices4. The Three Ps and the Three Nevers5. My Unconventional Crate-Training Method6. Step-by-Step Training7. Training Tips8. Sample Training Schedule9. Different Ages and Life Stages10. Meet the "Boss"Read an excerpt from Blackstone's book on Amazon with a purchasing link at: http://amzn.to/ 2ogy9iL