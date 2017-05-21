News By Tag
Jazz Vocalist Marlene VerPlanck Headlines the GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan
Guest Hosts Ron Aprea and Angela DeNiro Welcome Marlene VerPlanck for Song and Conversation on the Next LIVE GingerNewYork TV Show in New York City. RSVP for Studio Audience. Friday June 2, 2017, 2pm, Time Warner Cable Ch 34 and 1995.
Millions of people first heard Marlene's crystal-clear voice anonymously, on radio and television, when she espoused the merits of dozens of commercial products, among them: "Mm-mm good, mm-mm good, that's what Campbell's Soups are..." But, actually, she got her start in the big-band business, as a very young vocalist with Charlie Spivak and Tex Beneke. During a brief stint with the last Dorsey Brothers Orchestra, she met her future husband, musician-arranger Billy VerPlanck.
In time, Marlene became one of the nation's busiest studio singers, backing up vocalists ranging from Frank Sinatra and MelTorme to Kiss. Following appearances on Alec Wilder's historic National Public Radio series, "American Popular Songs," in the 1970s, Marlene emerged as a leading solo performer. Appearances at Carnegie Hall, Michael's Pub and the Rainbow Room brought rave notices, and national TV shows, including "Entertainment Tonight," "The Today Show" and CBS's "Sunday Morning," featured profiles of the increasingly popular singer.
Today, Marlene performs across North America and much of Western Europe, while a growing roster of solo CDs continues to win critical acclaim. A list of her current recordings on the Audiophile label appears on this web site in the Discography section. The albums feature exciting arrangements scored by her husband, Billy VerPlanck, with accompaniment by many of America's finest musicians. http://www.marleneverplanck.com/
In addition to her Audiophile albums,"In a Digital Mood," featuring Marlene, Mel Torme and Julius LaRosa with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, on the GRP label, was the first big-band CD to go gold. The CD is available from GRP Records, Inc. Also, at the personal request of Richard Adler, the renowned composer of Damn Yankees and The Pajama Game, Marlene recorded some of Adler's most memorable music. The CD, "You Gotta Have Heart: The Songs of Richard Adler," is available on the Varese Saraband label.
Ron Aprea: composer, arranger, producer, saxophonist, clarinetist, and flutist, has performed with Woody Herman, Les Elgart, Tito Puente, Frank Foster, Buddy Morrow, Billy May, Charlie Persip, Nat Adderley, Lionel Hampton, and Louis Armstrong, among many others.
In 1974, Ron Aprea recorded with John Lennon and Elton John on the album entitled, Walls and Bridges. The all-star horn section included Howard Johnson, Frank Vicari, and Steve Madeo. Ron was a featured soloist on the jazz-gospel album, Free to Be Free. He also wrote, arranged, and produced his own album, Ronnie April's Positive Energy Volume 1. Ron had his own TV special on WNYC, and was a featured soloist on Broadway's Song of Singapore.
Angela DeNiro: is a native New Yorker, earned her degree in Music, and is a composer and arranger, as well as vocalist. In addition to Angela's jazz singing and scatting abilities, she has also done extensive studio work, with various jingles to her credit. She is currently performing in New York jazz clubs with saxophonist Ron Aprea. Their quintet features Angela scatting along with the alto saxophone, performing the music of jazz greats Charlie Parker, Thelonius Monk, and Duke Ellington, as well as such classic composers as Irving Berlin, Sammy Cahn, Tad Dameron, and Michel LeGrand. She also has a thriving voiceover business, which keeps her very busy these days!
Angela DeNiro and her husband, Ron Aprea, co-hosted a weekly jazz radio show on WSHR, 91.9 FM, New York, for two years. Their show, Rush-Hour Rendezvous, featured the music of jazz greats old and new, as well as interesting conversations and interviews with legendary jazz artists.
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
