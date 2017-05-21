Jazz Vocalist Marlene VerPlanck Headlines the GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan

Guest Hosts Ron Aprea and Angela DeNiro Welcome Marlene VerPlanck for Song and Conversation on the Next LIVE GingerNewYork TV Show in New York City. RSVP for Studio Audience. Friday June 2, 2017, 2pm, Time Warner Cable Ch 34 and 1995.