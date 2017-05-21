News By Tag
Savannah Jaycees Call for Nominations for 2017 Charity Date Night Auction Singles
Savannah Jaycees' selection committee will name ten men and ten women to participate in this charity event, raising money for 5 local nonprofit organizations, to be announced at a later date. The Savannah Jaycees will also host a Mix & Mingle event prior to the auction on Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 to announce all the auction participants and their charities.
To be considered, email nominations to the Savannah Jaycees at savannahjaycees@
Individuals may be nominated by friends and family. All applications will be reviewed by the Savannah Jaycees Charity Date Night Auction Nomination Committee.
If selected, participants will be auctioned off with a date package. This fourth annual charity event will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 20th, at Savannah Smiles and will benefit six local charities (Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire; the Reed House; ArtRise Savannah; Blessings in a Bookbag; and One Love Animal Rescue. Since the first Charity Date Night Auction in 2014, the Savannah Jaycees have raised over $15,000 for local charities.
To kick off the festivities, a mixer will be held on Thursday, June 22 to announce all of the nominations. This mixer will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Savannah Cocktail Company. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/
For more information on this event or the nomination process, contact Rachel Bishop at savannahjaycees@
MORE INFORMATION ON THE SAVANNAH JAYCEES
The Savannah Jaycees is a nonprofit organization of young professionals, between the ages of 21 to 40, whose mission is to inspire leadership development through community involvement. The Savannah Jaycees have been an organization since 1942 and are celebrating their 75th Anniversary this year. Among the Savannah Jaycees' most notable projects were the installation of voting booths throughout Chatham County, spearheading efforts to build the Civic Center, helping to build the Kicklighter School and Chatham Nursing Home, founding Toys-for-Tots with the Marines and the fire department, renovating the Forsyth Fountain, and creating Jaycees Park on Tybee Island. The United States Jaycees was founded in 1920 with vision is to be the leading global network of active young citizens. To learn more, visit http://savannahjaycees.com/
