Sharon Lia Band releases LP 'Fairytales'

-- The popular pop/rock ensemble known as the Sharon Lia Band have released their latest LP record, "Fairytales."The record contains nine original Sharon Lia tracks for an approximate total listening time of 35 minutes. It has been proudly published on the Sharrick Records independent record label without the direction of the corporate music industry. Infectious, exciting, extremely danceable and often even touching, "Fairytales"by the Sharon Lia Band is a welcome addition to the Sharon Lia repertoire for music lovers everywhere.Singer-songwriter Sharon Lia and her crew cite as main artistic influences Elton John, Broadway, and New Age Music. That there is a strong undercurrent of Elton John makes sense, therefore, and "Fairytales"thrums with powerful rock and pop ballads. However, the Sharon Lia Band have a group tradition of being entertainers, first and foremost, so much of their music is of the tapping feet and snapping fingers category, which is likely where their Broadway inspiration comes in.Sharon Lia's vocal style has been likened to Christina Aguilera by Jersey Fresh Magazine, as well as to Amy Lee of Evanescence by Independent Share Radio. The New Jersey Times has called Lia a "powerhouse vocalist."Asked to comment on the themes of their new LP, Sharon Lia says it's about "Empowerment,"and "Fighting for what you believe in."This is intuitive, too, considering Lia's status as founder of Ladies Who Rock 4 a Cause, a female-led charity which has been described as "a foundation using the unifying power of music to help benefit others in need."Sharon Lia has worked with legendary producer David Ivory (Patti Labelle, the Roots, Halestorm) and with Stephen 'Eppy' Epstein (WAR). Sharon Lia is also co-writer of "Welcome to My World," a brilliant song left unfinished by Linda Creed and Lonnie Jordan of WAR.The Sharon Lia Band are currently launching a new video, "Fairytales (Now I Know)" containing scenes from their participation at Grammy week events and, in Lia's own words, "tells the story of a girl fighting against all odds to find a her own happy ending."A new official single under the masterful skills of famed producer David Ivory (Patti LaBelle, the Roots, Erykah Badu) is expected from SLB summer 2017.The Sharon Lia Band will be heading to New Orleans for the largest and longest-running music conference to perform at several venues including the House of Blues August 23-26 2017. They will be at Nashville's Nissan Stadium 17 September for their nomination for the prestigious Josie Award."Fairytales"by the Sharon Lia Band is available online worldwide at over 700 quality digital music retailers now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com