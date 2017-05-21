News By Tag
Sharon Lia Band releases LP 'Fairytales'
Singer-songwriter Sharon Lia and her crew cite as main artistic influences Elton John, Broadway, and New Age Music. That there is a strong undercurrent of Elton John makes sense, therefore, and "Fairytales"
Sharon Lia's vocal style has been likened to Christina Aguilera by Jersey Fresh Magazine, as well as to Amy Lee of Evanescence by Independent Share Radio. The New Jersey Times has called Lia a "powerhouse vocalist."
Asked to comment on the themes of their new LP, Sharon Lia says it's about "Empowerment,"
This is intuitive, too, considering Lia's status as founder of Ladies Who Rock 4 a Cause, a female-led charity which has been described as "a foundation using the unifying power of music to help benefit others in need."
Sharon Lia has worked with legendary producer David Ivory (Patti Labelle, the Roots, Halestorm) and with Stephen 'Eppy' Epstein (WAR). Sharon Lia is also co-writer of "Welcome to My World," a brilliant song left unfinished by Linda Creed and Lonnie Jordan of WAR.
The Sharon Lia Band are currently launching a new video, "Fairytales (Now I Know)" containing scenes from their participation at Grammy week events and, in Lia's own words, "tells the story of a girl fighting against all odds to find a her own happy ending."
A new official single under the masterful skills of famed producer David Ivory (Patti LaBelle, the Roots, Erykah Badu) is expected from SLB summer 2017.
The Sharon Lia Band will be heading to New Orleans for the largest and longest-running music conference to perform at several venues including the House of Blues August 23-26 2017. They will be at Nashville's Nissan Stadium 17 September for their nomination for the prestigious Josie Award.
"Fairytales"
"Fairytales"
https://itunes.apple.com/
Official Website –
http://www.sharonliaband.com
