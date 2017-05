Chef Sean , Chance the Rapper cousin wins Core DJ's Hip Hop Artist of the year

Core DJs President and founder Tony Neal honors Chef Sean with a platinum plaque in Los Angeles

-- Chef Sean received the "Artist of the Year" award from the Core DJ Association during their 12th annual conference in Los Angeles last week. The largest and most influential association of radio DJ's worldwide. The Founder/CEO of the Core DJ Association Tony Neal, presented Chef Sean with a platinum plaque for his chart positions. Chef Sean is very grateful and appreciates everyone for all of their support.Chef Sean is very interested in accumulating more fans and acquiring a larger outreach of listeners. He would like to thank all of the fans that have supported him thus far... He is also very excited to perform his single "Color Money" for the Core DJ's during the week of the BET Awards experience in June 2017. Stay tuned in for all of Chef Sean's upcoming video and music releases later this summer.Web pages link: http://www.therealchefsean.com/ Video link:"Chef Sean "Color Money" official music video"IMDB: IMDb bio for Sean Hutchinson