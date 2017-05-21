News By Tag
ANH Labs crowdfunding project – laser cutting services and production
Laser cutting and engraving service project created by people which keep their skills up to date in any age. We announce our project ANH Labs which has purpose to create work places for aged skilled couple without help from any government program
Due to different circumstances and mostly because we don't belong to any privileged or supported group, we are out of any supporting program. We are skilled people after 45, which already lost possibility to compete for work places due to support by government hiring of graduates - support direct by tax system, indirect by closing free competition and making people dependent from multiple hiring services. There is no freedom to be hired anymore.
After analysis of demand and proposal on local market in Belgium we decided to use our skills from the past and start laser cutting and engraving service. We have carefully selected several possible locations, modern and power model of a laser machine, we did all necessary calculations. Supplier of the machine was very kind to provide us with very good conditions of a contract and all necessary trainings and updates.
To collect money for this project we have launched a project campaign ANH Labs on Indiegogo crowdfunding website. We already received a first contribution and continue work on our project. New perks-awards will be added soon.
Big thank you to all our supporters, who participates spreading word about our project or buying perks!
Page of our project on Indiegogo website https://igg.me/
Everybody is welcome to participate and we will be happy to answer your questions.
About us: we are Michiels family from Belgium.
