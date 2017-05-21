News By Tag
New Arrivals on Zinnia Bed Sheet Collection
27th May 2017-Homedrape present its new arrival of Zinnia satin and cotton combination bed sheets that also includes matching cushion and pillow covers. The assembly comprises of varied print combinations that would exude class and sophistication and as well assure youthful elegance to your home décor.
The zinnia inspired prints on summer-cool eye-catchy colors would instantly draw your attention and urge you to lie on the bed in comfort. The variants you can explore in this collection are a fusion of classic and modern prints, vibrant floral patterns, luxury contemporary designs and lively spring colors.
This range of bed sheets will certainly lift your spirits and make your home an exciting place to live. You can choose to blend these bed sheets with your home décor or you can give a distinct look to your beds.
The classy conceptualized prints in intricate floral designs and the contrast of color will certainly give a sophisticated look to your décor. They are perfect when you want to highlight your bed for certain occasion and functions. Latest print technology is incorporated in our designing process to create precise and picture perfect visuals. This stylish look to your bedding is a result of pure hard work of the veteran craftsmen who has put together these classy and lively collections. The colors, the designs and the creative highlights are merged together in perfect layout to attain a trendy and stylish look.
These bed sheets are made by combining satin and cotton. The silky and strong fibers of satin are woven with the natural fibers of cotton to attain this soft and smooth texture. You will certainly enjoy sleeping on these bed sheets as they offer you a seamless bed surface.
You will never feel any sense of skin irritation or allergies when you are sleeping on these bed sheets. They are also very strong which ensures a long term service.
Reap the benefits of the cotton satin zinnia bed sheet right now as we are offering exclusive discount. You can save big this season. We are offering 25% off on all products to help you make your home beautiful again.
For more information, visit our website homedrape.com
Contact
Homedrape
9873143715
***@gmail.com
