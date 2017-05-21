News By Tag
Pro Hosting Launches Lowest Priced Reseller Hosting Services Online
To allow users to get into the reseller hosting business, we are launching the lowest priced cPanel Reseller Hosting services to enable new startups the chance to launch their own reseller business at a fraction of the cost of normal providers.
Pro Hosting Internet Services has launched a selection of reseller plans at the lowest prices on the internet, allowing new hosting businesses to start up at a fraction of the normal cost available online.
Pro Hosting has 8 reseller plans on offer which allow the customer/reseller to start small and grow larger as their reseller business increases, there is an easy upgrade process to upgrade from a beginner plan to a fully fledged professional reseller service. An added feature is that they allow unlimited customer accounts and free SSL Certificates for all customers.
To find out more about Pro Hosting Internet Services and their service offers you can visit their website at the below links.
For more information, visit them here: https://prohost.co.za
For direct access to these reseller plans visit: https://goo.gl/
