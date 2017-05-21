 
News By Tag
* Reseller Hosting
* Web Hosting
* Dedicated Servers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Location
* All Cities
  Country Wide
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
27262524232221

Pro Hosting Launches Lowest Priced Reseller Hosting Services Online

To allow users to get into the reseller hosting business, we are launching the lowest priced cPanel Reseller Hosting services to enable new startups the chance to launch their own reseller business at a fraction of the cost of normal providers.
 
 
pro-server
pro-server
ALL CITIES, South Africa - May 27, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the fastest-growing online businesses is reseller web hosting services. Anyone is able to start up a web hosting business by registering with a hosting provider who allows them access to a reseller service to provide hosting accounts to resell to businesses and consumers.

Pro Hosting Internet Services has launched a selection of reseller plans at the lowest prices on the internet, allowing new hosting businesses to start up at a fraction of the normal cost available online.

Pro Hosting has 8 reseller plans on offer which allow the customer/reseller to start small and grow larger as their reseller business increases, there is an easy upgrade process to upgrade from a beginner plan to a fully fledged professional reseller service. An added feature is that they allow unlimited customer accounts and free SSL Certificates for all customers.

To find out more about Pro Hosting Internet Services and their service offers you can visit their website at the below links.

For more information, visit them here:  https://prohost.co.za

For direct access to these reseller plans visit: https://goo.gl/v2tyGH

Contact
Steve Jensen
***@prohost.co.za
End
Source:
Email:***@prohost.co.za
Posted By:***@prohost.co.za Email Verified
Tags:Reseller Hosting, Web Hosting, Dedicated Servers
Industry:Internet
Location:All Cities - Country Wide - South Africa
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share