Startup Anniversary Invites Worldwide Toast to Japanese Whisky
Each of the seven days leading up to the 3 June anniversary will highlight a Japanese whisky brand or distillery from dekantā's extensive range, from big brand favourites to upcoming Ji-whisky labels. These daily profiles will involve insider insights and recommendations, 'flash deals' on popular bottles, competitions, limited edition bottle sets in dekantā collectible boxes, and more.
Friends of dekantā on social media are invited to offer a virtual toast to Japanese whisky by posting their photos using the hashtag "ToastDekanta"
Since dekantā's founding in 2015, Makiyo has scoured Japan, sourcing the most exclusive and rare bottles and delivering her country's exceptional spirit to the world's elite. "Whisky lovers the world over have embraced dekantā and for that we are very thankful," said Makiyo. "We couldn't have achieved so much in so little time without the support of our online community of Japanese whisky enthusiasts, and that's why we'd like to give a little back with a massive Japanese whisky extravaganza."
In just two years, dekantā has grown to offer the world's largest online selection of rare and authentic Japanese spirits, and has delivered to 127 countries across every continent in the world. It is now firmly established as the predominant source for rare and high-end Japanese whisky, while stocking a wider selection of Japanese spirits and offering a taste of Japanese culture worldwide. Bottles can be delivered to anywhere on the globe, with an authentic Japanese gift wrapping service available.
Stock ranges from the highly exclusive produce of silent distilleries, to more affordable and extremely popular brands such as Hibiki, Yamazaki and Nikka. Just some of the rare and exclusive bottles listed exclusively on dekantā include a large selection of bottles from renowned 'silent' distillery Karuizawa (https://dekanta.com/
Japanese whisky has experienced rapid worldwide growth, and has won numerous awards and accolades in recent years. "Thank you to our wonderful customers. Thank you Japan, my home country for making such beautiful whisky that has caught the attention of so many worldwide," says Makiyo. "We have always prided ourselves on being able to bring an authentic Japanese whisky and cultural experience to customers worldwide, that they would only otherwise find on a visit to Japan. We look forward to welcoming more whisky lovers on the journey."
About dekantā
dekantā offers customers access to the world's largest online selection of authentic Japanese Spirits and has delivered to 127 countries across every continent in the world. A family owned and run business, dekantā's founders have been selling collectibles since 1985 and specialize in rare, collectible, and new release single malt Japanese whisky. dekantā offers worldwide delivery on an extensive range of Japanese single malt whisky, Japanese grain whisky and Japanese blended whisky, in addition to Scottish whisky released for the Japanese market only.
Consumers who would like to learn more about Japanese whisky should visit the dekantā website (https://dekanta.com/)
