Phoenician Technical Services LLC. Dubai, in Landscaping and Swimming Pool
Phoenician Technical Services LLC.Dubai, takes pride in the satisfaction of their customers. They remain dedicated to the premises that referrals from their customers are their best advertisement.
Whether it takes one day or several weeks, the installation of their project will be done efficiently. Phoenician have very neat crew members, they are courteous and very experienced. Their plants come from very reputable growers, sometimes from Phoenician nursery, and are of the highest quality. They take no shortcuts in providing their customers with the best available for all aspects of customer's project. They do not consider their installation complete until their customers is completely satisfied and overjoyed with their beautiful and new environment.
Phoenician is experts in the design and implementation of beautiful and unique water features including ponds, waterfalls, streams and fountains. They are always ready to provide all types of soft and hard landscaping with all new technologies. They have special staff for designing and they design a water features for residence or commercial property using a multitude of construction mediums and creative subsurface, hidden and spot lighting. A garden pond with outdoor lighting is very easy to maintain and adds a peaceful serenity to landscape environment during the evening or day time hours.
Phoenician can landscaping customers commercial or residential landscape project can be enhanced by a variety of beautiful hard landscapes or soft landscapes. Their landscape designers can employ a variety of beautiful hard and soft landscaping including installation of concrete or pave stone, flagstone, brick,stone rock or gravel. Their hard landscaping includes walls, patios,entrance ways, stair, driveways and intricate retaining walls that will enhance the value and beauty of commercial property or residential area. Phoenician provides a beautiful and lasting landscaping to the customers outdoor environment.
Phoenician focused to provide their customers with a highly professional landscape service that will conscientiously strive to achieve a safe and aesthetically pleasing environment for their
customers and their community.

Phoenicain Technical Service, Dubai
***@brandtalkies.ae
