New Directions, Information Technology Staffing Moves to East Greenwich, Rhode Island

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- New Directions, Information Technology Staffing is happy to announce the moving of its New England Regional Offices to the East Greenwich Professional Building at 700 Main Street, East Greenwich, RI.

The move amplifies the significant growth of technology and creative firms moving to the harbor town of East Greenwich, enhancing New Directions' ability to better serve existing and future client's and the attraction of the location for future staff employees.

"We couldn't be any happier in selecting East Greenwich as the home for our New England Regional Offices" said Tom Anderson, President of the firm.  "The easy highway access for current and future staff, its' proximity to the harbor and the character of East Greenwich's Main Street make this an ideal location."

New Directions, Information Technology Staffing

East Greenwich Professional Building

700 Main St., East Greenwich, RI 02818

(866) 999-8600 – (401) 884-0572

About New Directions, Information Technology Staffing:

New Directions, is an Information Technology Recruiting & Staffing firm that provides our clients with: consulting; project staff augmentation (temporary/contract staffing) and select traditional hire (full time direct placement) services for: Business Intelligence, Data Warehousing and Data Science; and Enterprise, Web and Digital Applications Technologies.

Ranked as one of the Fastest Growing and Innovative Firms by the Providence Business Journal, our success and subsequent growth has been based on building long-term relationships with talented people and delivering a transparent process to clients, consultants and perspective candidates that is simple, easy and enjoyable.

Headquartered in Charleston, SC, New Directions is an integrated provider of Information Technology and Healthcare Staffing Services with regional offices in East Greenwich, RI and Moorestown, NJ.

Source:  New Directions

Contact:  For New Directions, Tom Anderson, (401) 300-5870,

tanderson@NewDirectionsStaffing.com (mailto:tanderson@GoNewDirections.com)

