News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sark Group inaugurates its Green Residences project in Hyderabad
Sark Group launches its upcoming project Green Residencies, size of 200 - 600 sq.yd price ranging from 14 lakhs to 42 lakhs.
"Sark Green residences" a gated community approved by HMDA layout spread in over 25 acres at Mokila village resonates the perfect balance between luxury and natural living. The prolific views that make living at "Green Residences" even more enriching. From the 24 hours security to best technology at service, the project is discovering all new peripherals. The size of the project is 200 – 600 sq.yd, ranging from 14 lakhs to 42 lakhs.
A locality of great connectivity "Sark Green Residences" located at Mokila, is fast becoming the luxurious destination in Hyderabad. Its strategic location allows you to an enjoy a slew of conveniences making life an easy affair. It is away from the maddening rush yet well connected to the rest of the city. Residential developments, Recreational areas, Work places, Commercial sectors, Schools and colleges all are situated at an easy access through road. With "Sark Green residencies"
The venture features the following amenities which provides compound wall with entrance arch, avenue plantation with tree guards, overhead water tank, Children Park, underground electricity, underground drainage, water harvesting pits, street lights, 24 hrs security, 100% vastu, extensive landscaping, a jogging track, and a peripheral tree plantation.
Sark green residencies also offers several location highlights as it is opposite Indian international school, 2 min drive from Indus international school, 2 min drive from songs of earth resorts, 2 kms from Mokila village and all residencies area, 12 kms from Wipro Sez Gopally (100 acres), 9 kms from proposed Tellapur techno city in 100 acre by Tishman group, 10 kms from proposed Itir zone (1500 acres), at kokapet, 4 kms from Edulanagula Pally railway station proposed railway hub (500 acres), 10 kms from International Airport,7 km to Samashti international school beside to existing Velimela village, 20 min Drive from Gachibowli IT hub and financial district 12 kms from kokapet sez.
Sark Group was founded in 2005 with focus on execution of housing projects and contracts in the Indian marketplace. The group has an established and proven track record in successfully executing sizable engagements. Leveraging the brand recall, the company has embarked on diversification to other geographies to serve the needs of larger contacting houses.
Sark Group offers world-class contemporary living choices in India. Headquartered in Hyderabad, it offers a wide range of real estate choices including housing plots, apartments and villas. Our offerings provide a rare combination of contemporary global architecture and facilities juxtaposed with lush green surroundings. At Sark Projects, transparency is core value. Its properties offer a rare combination of unequalled value, exceptional budget friendliness and impressive service levels.
For more information visit: https://www.zricks.com/
Contact
Zricks.com
***@zricks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse