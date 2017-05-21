 
Industry News





Global Oilfield Roller Chain Market

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report on "Global Oilfield Roller Chain Market" This report an exhaustive search of relevant publications such as company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - May 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Tremendous growth in exploration of unconventional reserves such as shale oil & gas, especially in North America and China, rising use of enhanced oil recovery techniques, coupled with recovering crude oil prices is boosting oil & gas drilling activities across the globe. This is augmenting demand for oilfield roller chains for transmitting power and pulling objects in tough operating conditions in oil & gas fields.

Based on requirement, diverse types of oilfield roller chains such as drive chain, conveyor chain, multi strand chain, etc., are used. Drive chains move over sprockets where teeth of sprocket link with holes present in the roller chain. Conveyor chains are used to move products/equipment in and out of the hole through the drilling line. Multi strand chains, on the other hand, are mainly used to transmit maximum power to the equipment. Surging oil & gas consumption across the globe is increasing rig count and this is anticipated to drive growth in global roller chain market through 2022.

According to "Global Oilfield Roller Chain Market by Application, By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022", global oilfield roller chain market is projected to reach $ 430 million by 2022, due to rising production and consumption of oil across the globe. In 2016, North America dominated demand for oilfield roller chains across the globe, due to increasing rig count and rising demand for oil & gas.

Over the last few years, United States and Canada have emerged as the major demand generators for roller chains, as these countries are the key centers for shale gas developments backed by factors such as accessible formations, large proven reserves and availability of advanced drilling & fracturing technologies and infrastructure. Few of the major oilfield roller chain manufacturers include Timken, Rexnord, Daido Kogyo, Tsubakimoto Chain, Jereh, and Renold PLC. "Global Oilfield Roller Chain Market by Application, By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, and 2012-2022" discusses the following aspects of the global oilfield roller chain market:
• Global Oilfield Roller Chain Market Size, Share & Forecast
• Segmental Analysis - By Type (Drive Chain, Conveyor Chain, Multi Strand Chain and Others), By Application (Hoisting Operations, Sucker Rod Pump, Mud Pump, Others)
• Regional Analysis - Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa
• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Why You Should Buy This Report?
• To gain an in-depth understanding of global oilfield roller chain market.
• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years
• To help industry consultants, oilfield roller chain manufacturers and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies
• To obtain research based businesses decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material
• To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players
• To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Report Methodology
The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with oilfield roller chain manufacturers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications such as company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

For More Information Report:https://www.bharatbook.com/oil-gas-market-research-report...
For More Related Report: https://www.bharatbook.com/market-research-report/oil-gas...=

About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.

In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.

Contact us at:
Bharat Book Bureau
Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773
Email: poonam@bharatbook.com
Our Blog: https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/researchbook
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BharatBook3B
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/bharat-book-bureau

Media Contact
Sandhya Nair
+91 22 27810772 / 27810773
***@bharatbook.com
Source:Bharat Book Bureau
Email:***@bharatbook.com
Posted By:***@bharatbook.com Email Verified
