LNCSTAT.com - The Redesigned Site that Every Nurse Should Know About The New LNC STAT offers a career option that every Nurse should know about. TAMPA, Fla. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- There is no doubt that Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare industry. Yet, they receive very little appreciation for the long hard hours that they contribute in often unfavorable conditions. Even worse, every Nurse will face the point in their career where they are no longer able to work hands-on or at the bedside. This realization can be devastating, and can happen because of many reasons. It can be the result of a severe injury, extreme burn-out, old age, cut-backs, or physical inability to handle the demanding job. The Nurse is forced to find another way to bring in income and support their family. This is where LNC STAT comes in. The LNC STAT course offers several certifications that show Nurses how to utilize their medical expertise in the legal field, while continuing to make a difference in the community. Its most popular is the Advanced



About the New Web Site - Several new resources have recently been released for Nurses who are interested in becoming a Legal Nurse Consultant. LNC STAT has undergone a fresh new rebranding. The LNCSTAT.com Web site has been completely redesigned to offer an interactive experience unmatched in the industry. The certification courses offered through the LNCSTAT.com site have undergone major updates and can be accessed using a proprietary mobile online training portal that is accessible on any desktop, laptop, tablet, or phone. All of these new features come together to create the most comprehensive Legal Nurse Consulting certification available. Visit



What are Legal Nurses and why are they needed? A Legal Nurse Consultant is a Nurse who utilities their medical expertise in any legal case involving medical records or where their medical expertise is of use. Any legal case that includes medical records should have a medical expert representing and interpreting those records. Nurses can use their medical expertise to translate the records for attorneys. Because record management is one of their major roles in the healthcare setting, Nurses can review and analyze the medical records more accurately, and at a lower cost than doctors. In addition to law firms, Nurses may work in insurance companies, managed care organizations, and risk management. LNC STAT works to help Nurses through this transition by offering several Legal Nurse certification courses that train them to utilize their medical expertise in these other specialties, and utilize them as long term career options.



The LNC STAT Philosophy: LNC STAT continues to adhere to its philosophy with the launch of these new resources. The primary goal of LNC STAT is to ensure that Nurses gain a comprehensive skillset and necessary tools that they can easily put to use and find success in this new career path. Many other organizations offering Legal Nurse certifications often fall short when it comes to providing Nurses with the training they need to become effective as Legal Nurse Consultants.



About RN MARKET and LNC STAT: RN MARKET, LLC was founded by Veronica Castellana in 2002 and has offered the LNC STAT course since 2005. For its entire existence, RN MARKET has strived to offer quality certifications, training, and products to Nurses in the medical-legal industry, while working closely with Nurses to provide a personalized learning experience. RN MARKET and the LNC STAT course is based out of Tampa, FL.



