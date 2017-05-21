Popular Website For Canadians Buying And Selling Phoenix Real Estate Is Redesigned

View every website page now on mobile phones and tablet devices

-- Laurie Lavine of Arizona Premier Realty, the Phoenix half of The Lavine Team, launched the website www.albertatophoenix.com in the spring of 2009 to assist buyers and sellers of Phoenix area homes. In those early pioneering days, his website had a good search engine to find Phoenix MLS listings along with information about the area and the process for Canadians to buy and sell Phoenix Real Estate.Google Analytics assists The Lavine Team to track where the traffic was originating from and what kind of device it was being viewed on. Page 1 status on a Google Search for a variety of keywords was achieved by their website in August of 2010 and maintained ever since that accomplishment.consistently more than half of total website visits. The balance is predominantly from the USA. From 2009 until 2015, about 90 percent of these visits were from lap top or desk top computers.Yes is the simple answer…the percentage of viewers utilizing cell phones and tablets to search for properties and real estate agents has been steadily increasing in popularity for the last few years. In addition,makes it easier to conduct small device web searching. Viewers from the USA have been readily finding the website in greater numbers too. Laurie Lavine has always done his own search engine optimization and it has resulted in positive business growth from a variety of website traffic sources.adapts to any screen size. It's design elements makes it as easy to use on mobile as it is on tablet and desktop…no pinching a screen or horizontal scrolling necessary. A responsive site automatically adapts to the device it is being viewed on so it looks great on a mobile, tablet and desktop. On sites that are not the responsive type, only selected pages appear on mobile devices and often photos are not visible or you have to pinch the screen and scroll to view the full content.Every page including all text, images and videos from what you see on a lap top or a desk top is now visible to viewers of all devices. The website no longer utilizes Adobe Flash to display certain images and features like the old design did. So now, all photos are available on iPhones and iPads too unlike with the old design in which only on an Android platform-typed phone or tablet could you view all images. The website also now has the ability for users to search for Alberta Real Estate. The other half of the Lavine Team is Carol Lavine. She has been a licensed real estate professional in Alberta since 1991.