Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
27262524232221


Veteran Luxury Broker Justin Mandile Joins Mercer Vine As Senior Partner

High-volume super-agent drawn to Mercer Vine's team-based, client-centric business model
 
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – May 26, 2017 – Mercer Vine, a revolutionary leader in Los Angeles luxury real estate, today appointed Justin Mandile as senior partner, adding one of the region's top brokers to the agency's rapidly growing team of luxury specialists.

Mandile is a real estate prodigy whose career started in 2004 when he joined his father, real estate legend Drew Mandile and partner Brooke Knapp at Sotheby's Realty in Beverly Hills to create the Mandile-Knapp Group. Together they sold over $1 billion in prime luxury homes located in Beverly Hills and the Westside. Since then, Justin has remained a top producing agent with over 13 years of experience representing high profile clients. As a result, he understands the value of good service, knowing the market and the art of dealmaking with the utmost discretion and professionalism. These same core values are what attracted him to Mercer Vine, a premier brokerage and disruptor to the status quo in Los Angeles luxury.

In a 2015 cover story, luxury real estate publication Top Agent Magazine noted thatMandile has "carved out a niche" by working with Hollywood's young elite so early on in his career. Mandile gives credit for his success to growing up in the business under his father's wings and learning from a young age the "right way" to support his clients' needs. Always questioning "What can I do differently to best achieve my client's goals?" He adds, "My father always taught me that a great agent doesn't just see each client as another sale, but rather a personal connection and human investment. Our job is to mentor and support our clients with realistic advice and sound guidance to empower them to make intelligent and informed decisions."

Since 2013, the Beverly Hills native and specialist in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Sunset Plaza and West Hollywood has worked with The Agency – A young and prominent firm that quickly gave Justin the platform to expand his business exponentially. He brings to Mercer Vine a breadth of focus, passion, experience and wealth of knowledge to a brokerage that is quickly defining itself as a major player in Los Angeles luxury.

"When we look to bring in new agents, sales volume is a secondary concern," said Adam Rosenfeld, founding partner of Mercer Vine. "We care more about a track record of client service and team collaboration that fits with the culture we've built. Like Mercer Vine, Justin's top priority is his clients who benefit from his unique ability to assess the marketplace and connect buyers and sellers. His talent and passion for greatness, combined with Mercer Vine's creativity and marketing excellence, is an exciting collaboration that will have immediate results."

         Most recently known for its listing of Marilyn Monroe's former home in Brentwood, which has gained worldwide attention, and its use of highly choreographed cinematic experience to market 1420 Laurel Way in Beverly Hills for $12.95 million, Mercer Vine is an established luxury real estate innovator.

To learn more about Mercer Vine and Mandile, visit www.mercervine.com.

###

About Mercer Vine:

Mercer Vine is a leading Los Angeles-based firm created to elevate how luxury homes are bought and sold in Southern California. The firm's non-traditional brokerage model focuses on creating a collaborative environment between clients, agents and colleagues alike. Mercer Vine's agents are dedicated to serving as more than advisers, instead acting as ideal neighbors who have an innate understanding of the areas in which their clients want to build their lives. For more information, visit mercervine.com or connect with us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/mercervine), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mercervine), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mercervine/) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/mercer-vine).

