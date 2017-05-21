News By Tag
New NNG Capital Fund Gives Investors Best Of Both Worlds
NNG's new real estate fund provides investors a hybrid advantage
After launching several successful private real estate debt investment funds, the latest offering from NNG delivers a multifaceted opportunity combining hard real estate assets and mortgage notes. Whereas most investment opportunities and private funds have exclusively focused on just one type of property or asset type, NNG aims to disrupt the status quo, and better serve individual investors, single family offices, and small investment groups with a hybrid approach. The move combines CEO Fuquan Bilal's 17 years of experience in the note sector, flipping houses, and operating income properties. It also launches in tandem with the recent collaboration of new President , Gerald Lucas.
NNG Capital Fund will incorporate both performing and nonperforming first and second mortgages, as well as the acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of tangible real estate assets; such as single family, and small multifamily properties. This is a passive income investment which Fuquan Bilal explains as "giving investors the advantage of profiting from debt investing, flipping houses, and income properties, without any of the traditional risk, liability, or time drain which individuals typically encounter when going it alone, or relying one investment strategy alone." The NNG Capital Fund is open to accredited individual investors, and may be classified as an eligible investment for self-directed IRA investors.
Find out more about NNG, it successful past performance record, and the new capital fund online at http://www.nationalnotegroup.com/
