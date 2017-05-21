 
Industry News





NNG Capital Fund Adds Gerald Lucas As President

NNG brings in leading international real estate expert with launch of new fund
 
 
CLIFTON, N.J. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Gerald Lucas has joined NNG as President, in coordination with the launch of the alternative investment firm's new real estate fund.

According to CEO, Fuquan Bilal; Gerald Lucas will head up the real estate asset management side of the new NNG Capital Fund. The new President is an internationally recognized real estate expert, with extensive experience as a landlord, real estate developer, and licensed Realtor. Lucas began his real estate career in 2000, and has bought, sold, owned and managed condominiums, single and multi-family homes and apartment complexes. Known as "The Short Sale Authority," Gerald has successfully negotiated hundreds of real estate short sales, and is the author of 'Short Sale Specifics'. Prior to joining NNG he partnered with an Australian pension fund to form a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). Together they raised over $100 million to invest in residential property. Gerald developed the REIT's entire investment strategy, handpicked the REIT's initial team of professionals, and oversaw the first $20 million of all property acquisitions.

NNG's new Capital Fund is to combine hard real estate assets with debt investments, to provide investors a hybrid investment producing high yields, with brick and mortar security. Gerald Lucas will oversee the real estate side which includes acquisitions, value-add improvements, property management, and disposition.

Fuquan Bilal, the company's Manager and CEO, has been in the residential real estate and distressed residential real estate note industry for 17 years.  Under Fuquan's leadership NNG has successfully managed three private mortgage note funds that primarily invest in single-family residential real estate debt (notes). These private note fund portfolios consist of non-performing and re-performing residential mortgage loans. Fuquan focus will remain on the overall operations and mortgage note investment. Fuquan says "there was just such great synergy with Gerald, and it has been an incredible pleasure to have someone of his caliber join the NNG team."

Find out more about the company and the new NNG Capital Fund by visiting http://nationalnotegroup.com/invest

Click to Share