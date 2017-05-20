Jordan Ramis PC Receives Top Ranking By Chambers & Partners

Chambers and Partners USA selects Jordan Ramis PC to its 2017 guide.

End

-- Jordan Ramis PC is pleased to announce its top ranking in the2017guide, the most respected directory for identifying top performing law firms and individuals around the world. This is the seventh year Jordan Ramis has been ranked in the environmental practice area.Rankings for both law firms and lawyers are done byfull-time research team of more than 170. The research includes in-depth interviews with clients and peers, and an assessment of recent work.Jordan Ramis is noted as being "very good to work with, straightforward and down-to-earth."In addition, four Jordan Ramis attorneys are recognized as leaders in their field:Steven L. Shropshire, Environment, OregonShropshire's peers describe him as having "extensive knowledge of water law, including water quality, water rights and wetland matters… Sources say that he is easy to talk to and knowledgeable."David A. Rabbino, Environment, OregonRabbino is noted as having "considerable strength in environmental litigation, as well as brownfields, redevelopment and Superfund matters."Chris L. Reive, Environment, OregonReive is praised by sources for "his knowledge of environmental law as well as his keen analysis of issues."Timothy V. Ramis, Land Use and Zoning, OregonSources describe Ramis as "a star and one of the top land use attorneys. He has particular expertise in wetlands permitting, LUBA petitions and government applications."was established in 1963 and has offices in Oregon and Washington. Jordan Ramis represents clients throughout the western United States in business law, local government law, litigation and dispute resolution, and Dirt Law(real estate, environmental, land use, and construction law).