The Highest Quality in Dental Implants Available in the Market Are Now in Tijuana, Mexico
The numbers won't let us lie, as in recent months there has been a dramatic increase in the number of American citizens who opt for a quick trip south of the border to take care of their dentistry needs. This is mainly due to our patients saving up to 75% in most standard dental treatments, such as dental crowns, porcelain veneers, dental implants, root canals, bone graft, among other procedures, while also retaining the same high quality they would expect in the best clinics in the U.S.
This is mainly in part due to the high-quality attention provided by Dr. Cirenia Aparicio Miranda, the only US licensed dentist working in Latin America, and we can assure you that even if you suffer from dental anxiety or any dental phobia, the doctor and her staff will take care of you in a way that you will leave those feeling out the door and come out with your best smile.
Our professional staff caters to the unique dental needs that each patient requires, and our facilities are designed to give our patients comfort and care at a very reasonable price, representing a small fraction of what their overall cost would be to get the same treatment done locally.
We understand that maybe you don't want to deal with the stress of crossing the border and then having to drive back, especially after dental treatment. Don't worry; we got that covered for you. Trust Dental Care will also be providing a complimentary shuttle service to have our patients be picked up from the airport in San Diego, California, to our facilities in Tijuana, Mexico, and back once your treatment has been finalized. This Tijuana Dentist will make sure you get the treatment you need in all aspects.
The speed at how we can complete said treatment is solely based on a case by case scenario. Most of the time it takes one or two days, this is greatly due to the patient's oral health at how rapidly they can cope with doctors instructions for better results. This will allow the patient to be able to return home, ready to show off that perfect new smile.
Many Americans and Canadians are coming down to Mexico for Dental Implants; 400,000 a year, according to the CEO of Patients Beyond Borders. A growth of 20% to this number is estimated each year on a report made by one of the top news networks in the country. Tijuana Dental Implants (https://trustdentalcare.com/
Because not only can you get the highest quality materials and attention while getting, let's say, your crowns with us; but you can get them done with the most advanced German engineered machinery in as little as five minutes. So not only do you save a ton of money coming to us for your dental health needs, but you also save time by getting your implants ready on time to go back home as soon as possible. Mexico Dental Implants are your best option today.
Our experts at Trust Dental Care can manage a computer-assisted dental design for your dental crowns, inlays, dental veneers and other implants, as well as capture the smallest details required to bring your smile to its very best version.
We use the most sought after radiological equipment and powder-free intraoral video cameras like the CEREC Omnicam, which replaces the always infamous and uncomfortable conventional tray impressions, with a far more accurate digital print.
At Trust Dental Care we take seriously the concerns of our patients, which is why we also assist with the necessary paperwork so they can submit to their dental insurance companies, acknowledging that we do work with most PPO insurances. You've heard from the rest; now it's time you try the Best Dentist in Tijuana, Mexico.
Visit us at https://trustdentalcare.com
Dr. Cirenia Aparicio Miranda
018448487878
info@trustdentalcare.com
